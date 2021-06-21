Gone are the days when people used to look down upon Instagram and YouTube influencers. In fact, they were not even considered “influencers” back then. But tables have turned now in the favor of influencers and influential marketing.

If you want to know the details of this newer marketing champ or aspire to become an influencer, scroll down and be all eyes to know how far and beyond Influential marketing is going to get in the coming years.





Influencer Marketing Analytics in 2021

2020 brought a lot of global changes. Work, education, and even the health sector moved to online platforms. People started spending more time on social media because, confined at home, pretty much everybody had plenty of time in their hands.

Where many businesses faced a downfall, online sites like Amazon, Shopify, and eBay observed a surge in growth. Social media platforms also generated more revenue and apps like zoom, TikTok, kind of had a breakthrough year due to millions of audience sitting at home with their phone in hands.

This gave a boost to Youtubers and Instagramers, their fan following only grew bigger and they turned Influencers. According to influential marketing analytics, a 46% increase has been noticed in Instagram and YouTube followers as compared to Google and Facebook which faced a major decline in their audience.

Looking at influencer marketing analytics, sales conversion stats, and coming campaigns by major brands, this marketing strategy is going to outshine others for a long.

The influencer marketing industry is expected to grow to approximately $14 billion in 2021. It is safe to conclude that 2021 is going to be the year of influencers and influential marketing.

How influencer marketing brings more sales?

Influencers before starting social media posting, pick up a niche like a lifestyle, parenting, food, traveling, fashion, or a combination of it. People interested in that particular niche start following the influencers working under that niche.

Now if you as a pet lover would follow an influencer working in the pet niche, you may look up to that influencer for different pet stuff like pet food, activities, routine, and pet care. So a brand manufacturing pet food will use that influencer to reach out to you and the influencer will persuade you to buy pet food from that particular brand through social media posting.

Previously brands had to look for their audience which is a great hassle, but now they can get a direct reach towards the target population via influencers in exchange for a good price for their service.

Influencers lead campaigns, therefore, are winning over sales and profits. These campaigns effectively increase the digital presence of any brand and are proved to be a solid strategy to build buyer’s trust upon even relatively newer businesses.

Influencer Marketing Analytics Tools

Influencer-fraud is a well-known term in the marketing industry. The influencer industry has also become saturated and recruiting an influencer with a genuine following and original work is not a piece of cake for marketers.

A great strategy to collaborate with an authentic influencer is to check the engagement rate on their profile. Engagement rate is a breakdown of time and energy followers invest in that influencer’s profile. The higher the engagement rate, the greater are the chances for that influencer to bring sales. It is basically an analysis of;

audience size

the average number of comments

the average number of likes

posts per week by influencer

overall engagement rate

Many free tools are available on the internet to find out influencer marketing analytics. These tools are absolutely free to use this try these in order to make the most of this marketing strategy for your growing business.

Is being an Influencer a good profession?

According to influencer marketing analytics, influencers, in general, are going to make a lot of money in the year 2021. However, not everyone will be in the same boat as this is more of a performance-based profession.

If you think you are talented enough to engage the audience and your work will not only attract the attention of people but will make them follow you, go for it. Being an influencer requires patience, hard work, and dedication.

It does not generate money overnight and one has to be very consistent with posting and creating original content to the point where brands start noticing your digital presence and influence on followers.

Conclusion

Influencers are social media stars. They are not any lesser than celebrities when it comes to fan following thus influencer marketing has become a huge deal for businesses looking forward to enhancing their sales.

