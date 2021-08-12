Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV – One week after inking center Jarrett Allen to a five-year $100 million deal in free agency, lottery pick Evan Mobley gave Cleveland a taste of what they will be getting in a Cavs 94-84 Summer League victory over the Orlando Magic.

Mobley, taken third overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, showed off a impressive display of size, athleticism and shooting in scoring 14 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists in 31 minutes.





While Mobley was the team’s second-leading scorer, as last year’s lottery pick, Issac Okoro was with 15 points, it was Mobley’s impact as a passer in and out of the post that stuck out the most.

Not many big men are acute at and have such a knack for passing. What Mobley showed was an ability to pass, as well as shoot and rebound, which teamed up with Allen, gives the Cavs a formidable front court that will give opposing teams some problems this coming season.

With Mobley likely projected to split time backing up Allen at center and Kevin Love/Larry Nance Jr. at power forward, the prospective sight of both Allen and Mobley on the floor together gives the rebuilding Cavs a puncher’s chance.

How—and when—either or both Love and Nance Jr. are bought out or dealt, expect Mobley to get some valuable minutes playing next to Allen now and going forward.

While it is just Summer League, but if first impressions mean anything, the Cavs got themselves a legitimate big in Mobley who can anchor the paint in Cleveland for years to come.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

