BROOKLYN, N.Y. – With the 2021 NBA Draft now in the books, lottery teams such as the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers helped themselves in various ways over draft weekend. Below are the biggest winners of the 2021 NBA Draft!

Winners:

Detroit Pistons – Without question, one of the the biggest winners of the draft. Motor City has reasons for optimism thanks to selecting franchise cornerstone, Cade Cunningham and former Iowa Hawkeyes center in the two-time All-American and reigning national player of the Year, Luka Garza. The additions of Motor-Cade and Garza will jumpstart the quick rebuild happening in The D!





Houston Rockets – Hard to believe that after seeing James Harden and Russell Westbrook leave for greener pastures that the boys from H-Town, arguably got the best player in the whole draft in taking Jalen Green second. Yes, time will tell in how Green makes an impact, but playing opposite John Wall in the backcourt and a developing superstar in Kevin Porter Jr has the makings of something special in Space City.

Cleveland Cavaliers – While they only had the third overall pick as their only selection, the cavaliers made the most out of it in selecting Chris Bosh 2.0 in USC center Evan Mobley. Seven footers who can pass, shoot and run the floor—along with a 7’8 wingspan—don’t come along a lot, and the prospect of a Mobley-Jarrett Allen “Twin Towers” lineup, along with an emerging Darius Garland running the point, and the Cavs could be well on their way to being watchable again.

Charlotte Hornets – Shhhh! While it ain’t getting much love nationally, the Hornets drafting of James Bouknight out of UConn could be one of the sneaky low-key picks of the entire draft. That alongside in trading for Mason Plumbee out of Detroit, and Texas center Kai Jones via trade from the Knicks, and Charlotte could be a real problem in the East.

Golden State Warriors – In grabbing Jonathan Kuminga at No.7 and former Arkansas swingman Moses Moody at No.14, but in not trading down, Dubs can still contend and have fresh blood to group in the shadow of Steph, Klay and Dray.

Losers:

New York Knicks – NEW YORK. YOU. HERE. The Knicks. It’s always something with the boys from MSG! While landing Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride and Jericho Sims. It was very head-scratching and odd to trade picks No. 19 and No. 21, in what could have been a franchise-altering draft. Only time will tell.

Sacramento Kings – If you missed the draft night face and reaction of Davion Mitchell being selected by the Kings. Google it!

