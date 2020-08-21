Interview of a famous Bay Area food blogger, Tim Cheung

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Today we are interviewing one of our favorite food bloggers, Tim Cheung. So let’s get started and find out about his journey.

Hi Tim Cheung, thanks for agreeing to do this interview. Do our readers want to know how did you start your food blogging career?

Thank you for having me! To be honest, I started food blogging five years back when I realized there were not enough people talking about food. I started talking about local street food as a hobby, but I realized my posts were helpful for the people in my local community. I immediately started gaining traction on my Instagram page, i.e. wwww.instagram.com/bayarea.foodies. I turned this hobby into a passion and started Bay Area Foodies.

Describe a usual week for you as a food blogger?

I enjoy doing collaborations with other food bloggers. I usually dedicate two or three days of my week with them. Sometimes we will check out 4 to 5 restaurants and cafes in a single day. On days when I’m not doing collaborations, I tend to spend my time editing my food pictures and brainstorming about future content. In my free time, I also enjoy making TikTok videos, which you can check out @bayareafoodies.

Tell us about some of the challenges you had to face while starting your career as a food blogger?

In my opinion, food blogging is straightforward to start, but the hardest part is staying consistent. You need to have an interest in doing what you do; otherwise, it will become a chore. Over the years, I have met so many people who ultimately gave up on food blogging because they started viewing it as a chore. The second obstacle that I faced while starting my food blog was that I didn’t have a good camera. I used exclusively take photos with my phone camera, but with time, I learned how to use professional camera. You can view my portfolio on my website www.bayareafoodies.com.

What would you be if you were not a food blogger?

If I wasn’t a food blogger, I feel like I would still be doing something related to food such as a chef or food critic. Cooking has always been such a big part of my life. Even when I wasn’t a blogger, I loved going out to new cafes and tasting various cuisines. Although I was studying computer science, I couldn’t see myself sitting in front of the computer doing a 9-5 job.

This is all for now. Thank you so much once again for giving us your precious time. We are sure your fans and followers will love getting this sneak peek of your life.

