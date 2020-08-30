Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kingold Jewelry, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kingold Jewelry, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

30 Aug 2020
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KGJI #KGJIThe Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (“Kingold” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KGJI) for violations of the securities laws.


The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Kingold fraudulently secured loans in a scheme utilizing fake gold. As a result, the Company faces creditor lawsuits and was delisted by the Shanghai Gold Exchange. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Kingold, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contacts

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

