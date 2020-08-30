Home Decor: 6 Clever Storage Ideas For Small Apartments

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Sometimes people would go for tiny apartments because it is cost-efficient and its flexibility. If you’re looking to acquire a small property or downsizing your house, you can still create space if you’re smart about the pieces of furniture you are bringing with you. Luckily, there are pieces of furniture that can be used in more than one way and could be easily hidden. In this article, we will be featuring some must-have pieces for small apartments that are functional and pleasant to look at.

Photo Storage Box

Aside from storing your precious memories, photo storage boxes can be used in many ways. You can use it to store your little knick-knacks. You can cut up some boards and place it inside the box to serve as dividers. You may also use a photo storage box to organize your closet. You can put your delicates, little towels, or hats. Just stack them in your closet so you can easily locate and get your garments. The sky’s the limit when it comes to this box! Compared to other storage solutions, a photo storage box is cheaper and easy to move around. Check out your local art supplies store to get you started.

Banquette Seating

A banquette seating is more of a bench that also doubles as storage when you lift the cover or you can also place a pull drawer. You can go for banquette seating in your living room. You can use the storage for your books, DVDs, and mini appliances. Historically, banquette seating became a trend in the 40s. It was seen in early restaurants and cafes. Add a few cushions and throw pillows then this seating makes a cozy breakfast nook!

Storage Ottoman

If you’re looking for a comfortable seat that you can easily move around, why not go for a storage ottoman? Aside from being a seat, it also doubles as a foot and a good tabletop. Of course, you can store your other things with a storage ottoman. You just need to lift the top lid so you can get a generous amount of storage space. Ideally, you can store here some bigger things, like shoes and even sheets. An ottoman is a good living room storage furniture, especially if you’re trying to save money. There are a lot of good selections of a storage ottoman. Some are made of wood and cushioned. It’s up to you and your apartment motif you’re going for!

Over the sink dish rack

This is a good space and storage solution for your kitchens. Supposedly, it’s all-in-one storage for things that you use in the kitchen every day. It can hold a good amount of dishes, mugs, knives, and utensils. It also doubles as a drying rack. You can buy an over the sink dish rack on the internet and easily assemble it yourself. You can also choose how many layers you want for your rack. Fair warning though, consider the things that you want to put on your dish rack. Too many layers might topple it over if you put heavy dishes on them.

Under Bed Storage Drawers

The space under your bed can be maximized. If you’re looking for wood storage drawers that are cheap and you can DIY, then the under bed storage drawers may be for you. Just like the name, you can easily tuck these storage solutions under your bed. Typically, people use these as a shoe organizer or storage for extra pillows and sheets. You can also use these as an extra drawer for your clothes and accessories. If you’re making your own under bed storage drawers, consider putting some dividers and a cover so your things won’t get dusted. You can also put little wheels so you can easily roll it in and out of your bed. You can always check out your local hardware store if you don’t want to DIY one.

Pegboard Wall

Up your shelves game by using a pegboard mounted on your wall. You can easily attach and detach your shelves and hooks with a pegboard. When you visit your local hardware store, they usually use a pegboard to show off the tools they sell. You can choose from metal, hardwood, or plastic. You can use a pegboard to display your dainty things, bookshelves, or cubby holes. If you’re using a pegboard for your kitchen, you can use it to hang your pans and kitchen supplies. A pegboard is pretty much flexible depending on what area of your apartment you are going to use it.

Make use of the space you have

Having a small apartment doesn’t equate to living with limited space. Your furniture can make or break your living experience. Consider investing in furniture and storage solutions that are functional, flexible, yet trendy. Creating space in your apartments doesn’t have to be expensive, all you need is a little creativity and inspiration. Being smart with your storage solutions can save you a lot of space, money, and time!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

