Long before Iron Man hit the big screen, there was Ironman 4×4. Now, we don’t know if it’s just a coincidence or a well-thought pun, but the creator of this Australian company is surely witty.

IronMan 4×4, is the only company in Australia that offers a complete vehicle customization ― from top to bottom and from bumper to bumper ― using its own engineered products. This is indeed amazing as it reminds us how Iron Man (the hero) is such a great engineer himself.

And as much as Iron Man saved the world, IronMan 4×4 will also save your vehicle from wear and tear through its line of reliable accessories.

Ironman 4×4 was established by Gunter Jacob in 1958. He was making leaf springs for trucks in a backyard in Melbourne’s suburbs during that time. Sooner than later, Gunter moved his business to the back of a blacksmith shop in Oakleigh, Victoria. This is where Gunter used to help the owner Harry Lark shoe horses as rent for the shed.

It was no surprise that Gunter worked in a blacksmith workshop because his family had been in the steel business in Europe since the 1950s. In particular, they were in the scrap metal trade. In the 1960s, spring making became a popular trade as more and more people bought vehicles in Australia.

Due to the boom caused by spring making, Gunter opened a second shop in Victoria. He then named his company Jacob Spring Works. Four years later, he opened Dandenong Spring Works in Eastern Australia. At that time, 4x4s were mainly war surplus trucks like the Chevrolet Blitz and Jeeps. Additionally, Land Rover was just an emerging brand so using a four-wheeler for recreation was yet to be heard.

Ironman 4×4 rose to stardom when the Australian Army had suspension problems on its Land Rovers. The authorities approached Gunter for a solution. The company redesigned the shock absorbers and factory springs to solve the problem. Unshockingly, the company solved it, and from then on, the company’s own suspension design was used in the army’s problematic Land Rovers.

It was not until 1980 when the four-wheel drive was used for recreational purposes. Australians fell in love with the wagon, and as a result, Tom and his sister Barbara, the children of the founder, joined the family business.

By the end of 1990’s, the company was exporting their products to 20 countries. In 2003, more people got their 4x4s customized by Ironman 4×4 so they could put heavier loads on them. Until now, the company takes pride in stating that they think like consumers and not manufacturers.

At present, Ironman 4×4 has more than 100 shops in Australia and other parts of the world. Despite its growth globally, Ironman 4×4 remains as a family-managed company.

Without a doubt, Ironman 4×4 is a marvelous company. In its 61st anniversary, its customers all over the world have been nothing but impressed by their products. With thousands of Ironman 4×4 reviews, the company is definitely here to stay.

