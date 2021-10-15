Is Cinema8 Interactive Video Platform worth it?

It’s critical to produce a range of excellent content while trying to attract consumers. The higher the quality of the material you produce, the more value you can provide. Furthermore, not all audiences will be able to access every kind of material you produce, which is why you should develop content that is original, new and caters to a variety of audiences. Everyone is pleased this way, and the return on investment may be exceptional.

What do you mean by an interactive video?

An interactive video enables viewers to interact with it, take action, and have access to particular features. Clicks, taps, and touches are all supported in the Interactive Video. It doesn’t simply have play and pause buttons.





Instead, you may engage with the material, explore the narrative without difficulty, and obtain relevant options that are relevant to you. Aside from these, an Interactive Video has a lot of other options to choose from, and each one is important. You’ll get access to a variety of features and concepts, and you’ll have plenty of excellent material to discover and enjoy in the end.

The price is unbeatable, and you’ll be blown away by the whole procedure and experience. You’ll also like the fact that Interactive Videos come in various lengths, from short to lengthy. Creating an Interactive Video may be difficult without the proper tools, but with Cinema8, you won’t have any trouble realizing your vision.

It is very beneficial in pushing limits creatively and powerfully, and the experience is always exceptional. All you have to do now is make the most of it. We suggest creating Interactive Videos using a program like ‘Cinema8’ since they are fantastic, effective, entertaining, and very useful to interact with your audience. You can get more information about it on https://cinema8.com/ .

The real emphasis is on value and quality, and if you do it well, you can improve your entire relationship with your audience and create more sales. Today, put these ideas to the test and utilize Interactive Videos in your company. It will assist you in generating a greater number of leads and consumers while also improving the user experience.

What is Cinema8 Interactive Video Platform?

Cinema8 is an interactive video platform that allows you to create stunning interactive videos without coding or video production skills. The interactive movie production process is extremely easy and intuitive because of the drag and drops logic.

The popularity of video content has grown in recent years, requiring the production of high-quality, diverse material. When it comes to video content, any successful marketing strategy must contain a strategy for capturing people’s attention while also increasing audience engagement.

That’s important in an era where video content has to compete with that of other businesses and entertainment and personal content from sites like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. In this respect, interactive video is a huge help whether you work in sales and marketing, the arts, customer service, learning, or HR and marketing.

With Cinema8, you’ll be able to present your brand to customers with personalized content, create artful video stories, prepare gamified help videos for your customers, get detailed insights from your learning video, and use interactive video survey reports to hire gather information about your employees.

Is Cinema8 Interactive Video Platform worth it?

Well, you may be thinking that Is Cinema8 Interactive Video Platform worth it? Yes, of course. Cinema8 offers a lot of advantages due to which many businesses prefer to use it. Below are some of the features of Cinema8 Interactive Video Platform,

Best interactive video making features:

You may add video pictures, dynamic messages, URLs, HMTL content, and more with a comprehensive set of features and tools.

Compatibility:

It’s easy to utilize internet videos on your projects thanks to synchronizing with platforms like YouTube and Vimeo. Still, you can also submit your movies or use the Cinema8 library, which has a wide range of videos on computing business, nature, science, and more.

Local caching:

Not only can you produce movies using the Cinema8 platform, but you can also save them, conserving space on your server or PC. Another benefit for businesses is local caching, which allows many users to watch the videos simultaneously by storing data on their server.

Learning Management Systems (LMS):

Cinema8 is easy to use on learning management systems (LMS) because of its SCORM compliance; all you have to do is export and use your interactive video. Another site feature is the embed code feature, which enables you to embed your movie wherever you like. The referrer URL, which shows the link the viewers came from, may also be used to trace your audience’s origins.

Enterprise tube:

With Enterprise Tube, you can build channels and playlists, categorize your videos, engage with your audience using the like, dislike, and vote features, and provide users with a login option. This approach also makes it easier to integrate with any systems that support Single-Sign-On and Enterprise Systems.

Analytical data:

Forget the old days, when the only data available about video content was the number of visualizations; Cinema8 offers a complete collection of analytics data. View heat maps for your video, get comprehensive use data, and get in-depth analysis. Consider device-based reports, browser-based reports, detailed interactions reports, and interest assessments, and manage the whole process using a complete collection of visualizations and data regarding the performance of your material.

Form designer:

Cinema8 has a comprehensive form designer where you can customize all aspects of a survey for your audience. You may ask a variety of questions and collect and retain useful information about your audience.

Storyflow feature:

Storyflow enables you to add an infinite number of interactive or classic videos on a timeline, allowing you to create compelling tales. The Storyflow is a tool that refers to your objective and assists you in creating a fiction plan. It also allows you to link your interactive video projects with questions. As a result, identifying the stages of your interactive video is a necessity.

Conditional action:

Another useful feature is conditional action, which enables storing the viewer’s actions for later viewing utilizing memory settings. Gamification may assign points to choices and then guide the viewer in various directions depending on the alternatives chosen.

Support live broadcasting:

It’s simple to start live broadcasting using Cinema8’s live streaming function, which doesn’t need additional software or apps. Simply share the URL with your audience to enjoy continuous broadcasting from anywhere on any device. You can even convert your recorded broadcasts and utilize them later on interactive videos.

Security:

It’s not an issue if you just want your material to be seen by your workers or a particular audience; the limited domain function allows you to restrict your video to only be displayed on a specified URL. Another security feature is password protection, which allows those who enter the proper password to see your films.

Conclusion:

As you can see, Cinema8 is a full-featured interactive video platform with a simple UI. It comes with everything you need to create beautiful and compelling interactive films, regardless of their intended application.

