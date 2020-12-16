Fashion studio portrait of beautiful lady in white fur coat and fur hat. Winter beauty in luxury. Fashion fur. Beautiful woman in luxury fur coat. Fashion model posing in eco-fur coat and eco-fur hat

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















For anyone who is thinking about buying fur clothing, you might have some concerns about the product. While there are various discussions around where to buy fur from and to ensure ethical treatment of the creatures used to gather the fur, there are also discussions around how luxurious fur is today. While it was once seen as the height of formality and fashion, today fur is something that you see far more often in the street. Does this mean that it has become ‘common’ and therefore not classy?

Not at all! While stores such as Aria Moda have made fur affordable, it does not mean that fur has lost its charm. In fact, there are arguably more fur styles to pick from than ever before. Gone are the days of single, generic style coats that have very little personality to them. So, too, are the days of clothing that feels like a square fit for the body. Fur is a modern, classic, sleek style of clothing that is definitely still in the luxurious side of things.

The main problem you might have is still associating the thought of luxury with the price itself. Luxury today does not always have to mean expensive; you can find affordable yet luxurious items in just about any walk of life. So, don’t try and always look at the concept of luxury and demand purely from the concept of how much something cost.

Just as you can pay very little for exceptional value, you can pay a massive amount for very little back in return!

That is why we highly recommend that you look at fur as an item that still retains a sense of luxury. No longer do you have to look and see fur as something out of your reach.

So, is fur for the everyday person?

Fur is for everyone. The days of fur being a class-driven form of garment are gone. If you think that you would like to wear fur and you think it would bring out the best in your style, then you should use it without any question. Fur has become a common choice of attire for people of all walks of life for a long time now. And it is easy to see why – it is luxurious, charming, and of the highest fashion standard.

While you might want to always try and find something that is more exclusive and unique, you cannot really go wrong with a fur coat or a fur vest. They tend to look great, they give you a warmth that other clothing could never match, and they are developed in a way that is almost certain to last.

While other ‘luxury’ items might cost you more or hold a more unique status in society, they also tend to cost you an incredible sum of money. They also have far less value, far less usage, and are far less likely to survive for the length of time that a good quality fur clothing item would.

Ignore the social status; fur is still one of the most luxurious forms of textile you could wear today.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

