Social media phenomenon Coach JV (John Vasquez) has hit out at the education system in America. The much loved investor who rose to fame on TikTok after gaining almost one million followers, has said it is time for the education system to change.

Speaking on his Instagram account, JV has expressed his concern stating that the educational system is outdated and it was designed in the 1900’s to produce good employees. ‘’It [the US educational system] teaches us how to memorize and become good workers. The problem with this is that we create workers, we do not create entrepreneurs, we do not create the great new thinkers or the great new artist’’.





He went on to say that ‘’The current system is a completely flawed system which was designed by some of the richest people in the world to create factory line workers. We need to teach students how to think differently, based on our new monetary system. In my opinion we need to switch to a creative style education system and look at each student as an individual and as a person’’.

If You Were In Charge Of The School System, What Are The First 3 Changes You Would Make?

Here’s what Coach JV had to say:

I would not grade the student with a grade point average based on memorization. I would rate them based on their creation. I would teach them how money works, and to not work for money but to have money work for them. I would allow them to attend the school that best suits them. Be it home education, in house education, or whatever best suits their individual needs in order to create the best learning environment.

Do you think the education system in the USA would be better off with Coach JV in charge? We would love to hear your thoughts.

