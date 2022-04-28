It is an honor to be chosen as one of the bridesmaids for your friend’s wedding, but the role also comes with responsibilities. If this is your first time, then learning about the part will help you become more confident and ready. There are things you are expected to do as a bridesmaid before, during, and after the wedding. We listed a guide to help you become the best bridesmaid for your friend.

Before the wedding





The bride can be overflowing with emotions. After all, marriage is a huge decision, and there is a lot of planning and hard work involved. Be there to support her emotionally. There may be times when she would feel overwhelmed. Listen to her, and give her the motivation to push through.

She might also ask for ideas about the wedding during the planning process. It can be about the wedding dress, makeup, venue, or food. Share your thoughts, but be careful not to go over the line. Respect the final decision of the bride, and do not force your suggestions. Also, communicate with the other bridesmaids and throw a bridal shower that the bride and the entire party will enjoy.

During the big day

If emotions are high before the wedding day, expect them to be even more intense on the big day itself. Again, be there to provide emotional support and help the bride calm down. Although there may be wedding planners, assist in any way you can, such as ensuring that the bride is hydrated and full. Help her if she needs to go to the bathroom, especially if the wedding gown is enormous. Be ready to assist if she needs to change the dress after the party.

Many guests will come with gifts for the couple. As a bridesmaid, don’t forget to get something special for the bride. There are many fantastic bride gift ideas from bridesmaid that you can choose from. Think of something that will be useful for the bride or one that you know she will love. For example, a makeup kit would be a great choice if she is into cosmetics or skincare.

After the couple tied the knot

Your role as a bridesmaid doesn’t end after the wedding. If things need to be returned after the celebration, like rentals, assist in taking care of these tasks, so the newlyweds don’t have to worry about them. Although the official photographers would probably give the couple a copy of their wedding photos, you may want to collect photos taken by guests and compile them. Create an album online that you can send to the new husband and wife so they can see the precious moments taken on their special day. It would be nice to browse them, especially since they may not recall everything that happened that day because of the nerves.

Be there to support the bride from the beginning until after the big day, and you will successfully fulfill your role as a bridesmaid.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...