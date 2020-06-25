Home>#INSCMagazine>Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: Reports Of Disgruntled Jets DB Heading to Niners Gaining Steam!
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) gestures to the crowd during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Seth Wenig / AP)
Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: Reports Of Disgruntled Jets DB Heading to Niners Gaining Steam!

25 Jun 2020
There is only ONE perfect fit for Jamal Adams. Only one


The Bay beckons you Mr. Adams – the NFC Champions have a spot for you – As a starter! Man what a marriage this would make. The 49ers and Jamal Adams. PERFECT!

Remember when people laughed when the Niners signed Richard Sherman? They all realize now that he may be advanced in age, but he is also advanced in knowledge and his cerebral skills has helped the 49ers in many ways.

Now, they have another chance to gain defensive backfield help – Jamal Adams is available, and ready!

He wats out of New York!! He wants to play. San Francisco can provide BOTH scenarios for them. And there are a couple other things he can provide – YOUTH AND STABILITY.

It is no secret that the 49ers may get hit hard by some free agent casualties in 2021 and with them recently moving DeForest Buckner, they are looking to make moves now.

Again, Adams fits. Give him a prove it to me contract and if he does beyond 2021, then you can sign him to a multi-year high paying deal. But for now, get him in the Bay and get Robert Saleh in his head. Turn the motor up!

The Time……Is……NOW!!!!

 

Brian Snow
A native of Chicago, the Snowman got bit by the broadcast bug while listening to Jim Durham call the Chicago Bulls, Wayne Larrivee call the Chicago Bears, and John Rooney call the Chicago White Sox. He dropped his first call in 1995 and then it was on from there.

