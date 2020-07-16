Javeed Mangroo Captures Confidence and Luxury in His Own Empire

A sleek black curve line. Steely greys and concrete blocks closing in, dominating the view. Shadows and light interplaying on the surfaces of a Porsche, a Mercedes Benz. A collection of fashionable watches, smoldering in the low light. Smoke from a cigar catching the light, while a motorcycle seems to outrun light itself.

These are from images taken by Javeed Mangroo. Javeed is the visionary mind behind Kaye Luxe Photo, which specializes in photographing men’s fashion, and the finer things in life: Sports cars, motorcycles, watches, and luxury. These are all images that capture success, of the luxury items handpicked to be included in each personal empire. It is this type of photography and images that Javeed is passionate about, and is exactly what he conveys in all of his images, including on his personal page, @javeed_eternal.

He lives by the motto of creating your own empire, and the throne, to sit on. His social media account is full of images of this caliber, and Javeed himself embodies it. Javeed, based in South Florida, has carefully cultivated a high-end lifestyle for himself. His Instagram account, with over 10k followers, and he is the personification of high-end style himself. The account is a reflection of his passion for taking photos of luxury items. It’s not just items, as Javeed knows that in order to be on top of your own empire, you must look the part. He is passionate about men’s fashion, be it the classy, dapper look or street urban fashion.

But he doesn’t end there. He knows the sense of accomplishment that dedication and success brings, and he shares that to motivate others to build their own empires. Javeed believes in the power of moving forward, of keeping your eye on the prize. But he especially believes in not letting past failures or your old life prevent you from shaping a new future for yourself or a new empire and a throne built from success.

Success is all that much sweeter when it rises up from the ashes. Through @KayeLuxePhoto and @javeed_eternal, Javeed captures that undeniable sweetness, delivering it to the viewer. Each photo does just that or a twist on it. The image of a luxurious Mercedes Benz, peering out from a dark garage is a tease, as is it’s looming Benz emblem: a tease and an invitation to a world that you can create for yourself, and a world of fashion and luxury. Some of his photos even exude a sort of elusive confidence: with him perched on a Porsche wearing a suit, or deftly tying a tie or handling a gun. These images subtly and smoothly reach out to the viewer, carrying the message of the type of luxury that is within reach for a man who is successfully building his own empire.

Javeed Mangroo is a man who has pushed himself towards a path of success, and the images that he takes mirror that success. Go ahead: join Javeed in creating your own empire, all while reaping the high-end benefits that come with making it.

