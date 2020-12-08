Strategic partnership leverages proven platform to support improved retailing and customer experience

MINNEAPOLIS & JEJU CITY, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Navitaire, an Amadeus company, has signed a strategic technology partnership with Jeju Air, South Korea’s largest low-cost carrier (LCC). Through this partnership, the airline will use Navitaire’s advanced airline platform, including its leading New Skies® “e-commerce first” reservation and retailing system, GoNow day-of-departure and pricing optimization solutions.

Since 2005, Jeju Air has grown rapidly to become the Korean LCC market leader, carrying over 13 million passengers in 2019. The carrier’s mission, to share the joy of travel with everyone, has helped the airline become one of the most customer-centric carriers in South Korea. Jeju Air strives to set a new retailing standard in Northeast Asia and throughout the region, with a focus on continuous innovation to offer greater choice and value to customers.

As part of its efforts, Jeju Air selected Navitaire’s advanced solutions to build on this success and pursue its digital, innovation and revenue maximization strategies on the path to become a leading customer-centric online retailer.

Navitaire’s New Skies reservations solution is an open, digital, “e-commerce first” platform with comprehensive retailing, analytics, and passenger personalization tools. The solution is designed for efficiency, using a single record approach which manages both the offer and the order throughout the customer lifecycle. Real-time data for decision making and omni-channel processing are hallmarks of New Skies, which are leveraged extensively by airlines with clear industry leadership in innovation, such as Jeju Air.

The move allows the airline to leverage the Navitaire platform’s strengths by offering a richer digital customer experience through sales of a broader range of products and services popular with its customers. These digital offers, together with Navitaire’s machine-learning enabled pricing optimization, help generate higher ancillary revenue and greater traveler uptake to support the carrier’s revenue maximization goals.

With Navitaire, Jeju Air gains access to a scalable platform built on modern technology that is used by many of the leading Hybrid and LCC carriers worldwide. The platform includes an extensive suite of digital APIs, advanced analytics, and data capabilities designed to help the airline respond to market opportunities and maximize their brand to support future growth.

E-Bae Kim, CEO of Jeju Air said, “We see innovation as a key aspect of recovery and our growth in the future. This technology partnership with Navitaire will enable us to build new applications quickly, launch new products, and take action with real-time data while ensuring the satisfaction of our passengers. We look forward to working closely with the Navitaire team to leverage this advanced technology.”

“Navitaire is honored to be selected by Jeju Air, an innovative carrier focused on efficiency and good value throughout its long history of growth,” said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. “As airlines navigate the industry disruption caused by COVID-19, we believe New Skies offers a uniquely open, highly flexible, scalable platform, together with leading digital and retailing capabilities, to help Jeju Air create and leverage opportunities with its customers. We look forward to partnering with Jeju Air and to providing a strong foundation to help the carrier further strengthen its position as a market leader.”

About Jeju Air

JEJU AIR (www.Jejuair.net) is a representative and the fastest growing airline in Korea.

Since the establishment in 2005, JEJU AIR has been expanding its scale in accordance with customer’s request for reasonable flight ticket fare and is bringing a sustainable innovation to Korean airline industry. JEJU AIR has realized the popularization of air travel and made Korea as a final destination of travel with a brand new way which has never been tried. We are operating not only the most busiest route, Gimpo-Jeju, but also more than 87 major routes in Asia, such as Japan, China, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Guam, including other domestic routes. At November 2019, approximately 3,500 of team members are working, and the flights are operating based on Seoul Gimpo and Incheon airport. We are ready to decrease all of our expenses for reducing customer’s air travel expenses. We never compromise with anyone in the matter of flight safety and always try our best for on time arrival. Under the mission statement of the airline that shares the experience of joyful travel with more people, JEJU Air will refresh the existing standard airline services to those that provide consumers with choices, and will provide continuous innovation with a customer-focused mindset for sensible customers.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com) delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability and innovation to more than 55 airlines and rail companies worldwide, carrying a total of 815 million annual passengers, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in the areas of reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue management, revenue accounting and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group.

JEJUAIR, CO., LTD.

Iris Jang

+82 (70) 7420-1370

ejjang@jejuair.net



Navitaire LLC

Susan Adelman

susan.adelman@navitaire.com