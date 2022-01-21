The young promise of pop music, known artistically as Kelly Centeno, was born on January 4, 2007 in the city of Miami, United States. From a very young age, she feels passion and love for music, and she discovered her talent for composition at the age of 12.

Kelly recently released her promotional single titled “Nightmare”, a pop song that surpassed 500,000 views on YouTube. After the success of the release of her first single, she released “Just That Girl”, one of her favorite compositions.





The 14-year-old performer confesses that she looks forward to singing alongside her music industry idols such as Ashe, Taylor Swift and Louis Tomlinson. She would love to sing with any of them, as well as any other One Direction member. Since her childhood, she listened to “What Makes You Beautiful”, “Our Song,” which were her inspirations in music.

Her new song, “Just That Girl,” has a spectacular video clip directed by Jorge Hall, under the musical production of Libni. The place selected for filming was the Capital of the Sun, Miami, where the interpreter resides.

This 2021 was decisive for Kelly’s debut as a pop artist, with the support of the Another Level Studios Record Label, but the year that has just begun promises a lot for the young artist’s musical career.

The single that has just been released will be part of her new album that will be completed in the course of the remainder of the year. The lyrics of “Just That Girl” came from Kelly’s own point of view based on a real love story that refers to someone who gives everything in a relationship without receiving the same in return.

The song is available in all digital platforms including Kelly Centeno’s YouTube channel. We invite all of her followers on social networks to visit this wonderful music video through the following link.

https://youtu.be/G6fk5NsJzpE

