Coming from an area of pop and R&B, Michael Cortez (previously Cortezzz) comes back with a whole new sound and style under a new name. After hitting over 16,000 streams on his single “Anything”, and teaming up with a new team from Elton Audio Records, he wanted to adjust his sound and image for a new wave of releases. KIDKORE, embracing his roots to make fun, relatable singer-songwriter material now brings another super clean song to the table with ‘Clear To Go’. Produced by KIDKORE and Cito On The Beat, the single will be released under EAR (Elton Audio Records) and pushed to audiences worldwide.





Stream Kidkore – Clear To Go:

