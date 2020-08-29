Know some way to immediate spot a cheaters casino

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Casinos are the most glamourous platforms where people gamble their money and are, all their money and yet coming for more to play around. THOMAS JEFFERSON genuinely tells that the only way to gain your money back out of the casino is only possible when you possess one.Now, gambling of money and winning back it by reverse or cheating on dealers in casinos looks very fancy in Hollywood movies, right?? But when it happens in real life, how does it look? How to spot a cheater in all these fancy casinos? Don’t worry! You can still fool out those gamblers and take the money back or spot those cheaters in your casino.

Here are some tips on how to spot a cheater in a casino and they are followings:

Machinery which would scrutinize the License Plate

Few casino cheaters who are customary or well-known people, by this technology you can take a snap of the license plate of their car or whatever automobiles they have come into your casino on the board entry only. This technology reads the automobile’s license plateand transfigures the numbers, and the letters present on the license plate into some optical texts. Moreover, this technology memorizes the characters and the letters for future reference. And they note the books in their database. Now, if you find someone suspicious or, some cheaters who had cheated your casino card dealer and had taken the money by the wrong means and you got to know after he or she had left. You could quickly check on his driving license plate and by which automobile he had arrived at your casino. And next time, you won’t allow this cheater in your casino for further fraud by this technology, who could memorize the license plate’s converted text. So this is one tip of how to spot a cheater at your casino.

Our eyes are all over you, cheater: The Hidden Cameras.

Eyes must be the sky of the casino so that the cheater doesn’t get escape from grasp. You cannot read the cheater’s mind, but you can check on their actions taken during the gamble or before and after the hazard through your hidden cameras. Your casino’s corners must-have these hidden cameras. And don’t be afraid of getting arrested or violating one’s private zone. No, these cameras should be installed for your casino’s safety not to get cheated on the money you have earned your butts off. These cameras are made with plastic coverings so that no one could ever possibly think of these hidden cameras. And cheaters would also never get the hint of such sensation programs. These modern lenses work either manually or automatically. And TVs are to be installed in the monitoring room where there should be a security team present for monitoring the casino and the people present over there.

Suppose a player had come to your casino, and you are noticing some suspicious facial expressions, behaviors, actions of that person for a consistent period while betting. Or you saw that the card dealer is counting the cards against the rule. So it would be best if you did not tolerate these all being the casino owner, so you could ask your security team to keep a close eye for more time on the suspicious players. Or straight away, catch the cheated and kick out kg you’re casino.

Another advantage, these high tech security cameras also have the biometric feature in it. They recognize the face and take the biometric fingerprint notation. So if you had forgotten the cheater who had once visited your casino, the hidden cameras would always remember him as the cheater and would save your casino from more frauds. Thanks to social media like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and what not you could give an alert in the social media or by uncovering him or her so that other casinos get upcoming attention. Hence this is the crucial second tip of how to spot a cheater at your darling casino.

The fire starter or the High Rollers

Always have a check on these high rollers, mostly because they are the real cheaters. They are the biggest gamblers in the casino world. They will budget a high amount of money, they will act very politely and would be extra good with your casino to rock ‘n’ roll on your casino’s best private suites, best cars like limos and your private jets. These high rollers call themselves the whales of the casinos.You must keep an eye on that person or a group of gamblers who bud more than $1000 chips, and they would fake all these bets, first legitimately lose the chances, and gain all your trusts, but in backward they are playing on you. And you would be sure when they would bet more than $1000 more than two times even after losing. You would quickly get them. Keep eyes High Rollers, the third tip on how to spot a cheater at the casino.

The creepy New Best Friend

Don’t trust these new friends who try to be your or your boss’s or manager’s friend suddenly or forcibly. Cheaters, criminals are masters in making a social life, interacting with new people without even knowing each other. Because they have to cover up their motive, they have to create a diversion so that nobody suspects them. So would you guess a friendly or over-friendly customer at your casino??

The best friend type of cheaters they primarily target the managers or the card dealers or floor supervisors. They also try to make close bonds with the other casino staff to fulfill their motives with heavy tips or bet bucks efficiently. The prime target of cheaters is the supervisors or managers because they are the ones who decide during the inflict whether the gamble was clean or it cheated and gives verdict win. So being a supervisor friend or close one would provide advantages for these cheaters. They would get colossal compensation, and they get all the luxurious facilities offered by internal casino management itself.

Tips to keep in mind in the casino room:

-over-friendly with players considerable amount of dividends from one person or a team of gamblers, seductive touches players irrespective of genders so that your casino doesn’t go through a massive loss of your hard-earned money: Stay alert, stay confident because over-friendliness is very dangerous for health and wealth.

