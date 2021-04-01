You can see bronze and its types being used today in many ways, mainly because of its elasticity.

BRONZE is a metal alloy made mainly using Copper, tin about 12.5%, and other metals such as Manganese, zinc silicone, or aluminium. This metal alloy is also mixed with non -metals to make some other alloys.

All these create many different versions of bronze that possess different physical qualities.

There are different types of Bronze alloys like Silicon bronze, Phosphor bronze, Aluminium bronze, Manganese bronze alloy, Bearing bronze, Copper Nickel, Bismuth bronze.

Bronze is an ancient metal; it was used in making prehistoric statues because of its property of getting oxidized outwardly. When the layer of copper oxide gets formed above, it results in saving the core metal, which made bronze very popular.

Physical Properties of Manganese Bronze

Copper is the main component of this alloy, about 60-68%.

It has a high amount of zinc which is around 25%.

There is a comparably less amount of Manganese, and Tin present 2.5 to 5.0 % of Manganese and Tin is less than 0.20%, because of which it is at times referred to as a form of brass metal too.

Manganese Bronze alloy holds a density of around 7.7 g/cm cube.

It has one uniqueness which is its shine increases with the ageing process.

The alloys of Manganese bronze can’t be treated with heat, but they are still exceptionally stronger, all as giving any response to the strengthening processes.

This has non -magnetic property and shows electrical conductivity of 80% that of pure Copper.

As it has resistance against both corrosion and wear, it isn’t easy to be brazed, soldered, Oxy Acetylene welded, carbon arc welded, and gas field arc welded. However, it can be coated metal arc welded.

Resistance and Fragility

The most exceptional behavior of Manganese bronze, which makes it different from other alloys of bronze, will last you ages.

As this has a lot of Manganese in it which makes it corrosion free also from seawater.

It can withstand wear and is very strong too.

The bronze alloy metallic can be cast and molded in any shape and size when required.

However, you will have to pay a good amount for this alloy as it’s the most complex bronze to be manufactured.

The storing and maintenance of Manganese bronze is also complex as lubricated; it should be applied as suggested; otherwise, it can weaken the alloy.

Mechanical Properties

The main component of Manganese bronze is the strength which is about 468 MPa that is more than a few used aluminium alloys and also steels of low- carbon.

Moreover, as corrosion-resistant, it has made its usability widespread in many applications than any other alloys.

The manganese Bronze alloy holds the elastic modulus of 105 GPa, making it half as resistant from getting deformed.

The alloy can also have a stand cyclic loading state and has a fatigue strength of 170 MPa that makes them strong enough despite jarring or repetitive stress, making it perfect to be used in aerospace, marine, fastener, and Oil and gas industries.

The manganese bronze cannot be machined as its machinability score is 8-30%. Thus, making manganese bronze is not suitable for many applications as it can reduce the life of tools while performing.

