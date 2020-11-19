Latin Grammys 2020: Awards Live Tonight TV Stream FREE Redcarpet Show, Music Nominations & Performers

Awards Show Tonight, We just need to watch This Latin GRAMMY Awards 2020: Where to Watch, Who’s Hosting, Performers and More The 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards are almost here!

On Thursday, Nov. 19, the Latin Recording Academy will gather the biggest names in Latin music for a reimagined telecast that will include remote performances and awards all tied to this year’s theme, “Music Makes Us Human.”

There’s no red carpet, no live audience — safety measures due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic — but Latin mega-artists like Bad Bunny, Karol G, Marc Anthony and so many more still promise to make the Latin GRAMMYs an epic party. Read on below for how to watch the awards as well as details on the 21st Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees, performers, hosts, and more.

When are the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards?

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, AT 8 p.m. ET/PT. How to watch: The Latin GRAMMYs will air on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT, or on the Univision NOW app with a TV subscriber login. Univision is also available on fuboTV — a live TV streaming service with a 7-day free trial. Plans start as low as $29.99 per month for fubo Latino. Who’s hosting? The 2020 Latin GRAMMYs will be co-hosted by Roma star Yalitza Aparicio, singer Carlos Rivera and TV host Ana Brenda.

Who’s performing? Bad Bunny is performing, as well as a star-studded lineup that includes Karol G, Pedro Capo, and Marc Anthony, in addition to Anuel AA, Calibre 50, Julio Reyes Copello, Alex Cuba, Guayana, Víctor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner, Debi Nova, Raquel Sofía, and Sebastián Yatra. For more on the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs performers, click here.

Who’s nominated? J Balvin takes the top spot as the most nominated artist with 13 nods, followed by Bad Bunny (9) and Ozuna (8). Anuel AA, Josh Gudwin, and Colin Leonard are all tied with 7 nominations each. To see all the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees, click here. How do I follow ET’s coverage? Follow along at ETonline.com and keep it specifically locked on ET MÁS for highlights as well as all the latest Latinx pop culture and celebrity news. Meanwhile, watch the video below for the most memorable moments from last year’s Latin GRAMMY Awards.

2020 Latin GRAMMYs Viewer’s Guide

We’re just two days away from the 21st Latin GRAMMY Awards, airing Thurs., Nov. 19, a night guaranteed to be filled with great music, big wins, and touching speeches. Just like everything in 2020, things will look a little different at this year’s awards show in order to ensure the safety of the artists and everyone involved. With the theme “Music Makes Us Human,” the reimagined show will primarily take place in Miami, along with performances from multiple cities around the world

And even without a red carpet and live audience, there are a lot of exciting things ahead. GRAMMY.com has you covered on how and when to tune into the Biggest Night in Latin Music and what special moments to watch. In just three weeks, on Nov. 19, the 21st Latin GRAMMY Awards will bring the best in Latin music to viewers around the globe for an evening filled with shimmering performances and speeches from the evening’s winners. As the anticipation for the big night grows, we want to know: Which performer you are most excited to see? Please vote in our poll below to let us know.

Grammys 2020: How to Watch or Stream Online

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are here and if you want to catch the action from “Music’s Biggest Night,” there are a number of ways to do it. This year’s Grammys air live tonight, Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. If you have cable, you’re set. If not, you can always pick up a cheap HD antenna like this one from Amazon and get all your local channels (CBS included) with full HD picture and sound. The digital antennas are super slim and discreet and connect easily with any TV. If you prefer to stream the 2020 Grammys, you can find the show online over at CBS through its CBS All-Access service.

The site is currently offering a free 7-day trial to CBS All-Access, which will get you the awards show, along with CBS All-Access originals (think The Good Fight and the highly-anticipated Star Trek: Picard) as well as thousands of other on-demand shows and episodes. The Grammys will also be available on Hulu + Live TV. Hulu also has a free trial offer, which you can use to watch the Grammys and access their whole line-up of original TV shows, movies, and documentaries. Stream everything from your TV, laptop, tablet, or phone, with the Hulu app. This year’s Grammys are once again hosted by Alicia Keys, with performances by Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and more to be announced soon.

2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards | How to watch, live stream

Originally scheduled for April, the Billboard Latin Music Awards broadcast live tonight, Wednesday, October 21, at 8 p.m. ET on Telemundo. You can also watch the awards on FuboTV (free trial) and Hulu + Live (free trial). Many awards show this year have been virtual, or at least partly virtual, but not the BLMAs. While there won’t be an audience, all of the live performances tonight will be coming straight from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. There will also be reduced staff, and five separate stages so each one can be sanitized between sets.

Performing this year will be Daddy Yankee, Paulina Rubio, Anuel AA, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Carlos Vives, Luis Fonsi, Pablo Alboran, Pitbull, Reik and Yandel, Armando Manzanero, Black Eyed Peas, Farruko, Gente de Zona, Gerardo Ortiz, Jesse & Joy, Maluma and Ozuna. The categories will include Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Tour of the Year, Album of the Year, and more in a wide range of Latin music categories. Bad Bunny and Ozuna were both nominated for 14 awards this year, including Artist of the Year. Daddy Yankee and J Balvin were each nominated for 12 awards this year.

2020 Latin Grammy Awards Performance

As the countdown continues for the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 19, the music superstar is more than grateful to be nominated for Song of the Year. At the same time, the 26-year-old is thrilled to have the opportunity to perform. “I can tell you that in my performance, I’m singing two songs,” Sebastián exclusively teased to E! News. “One of them is mine and another one…you can call a Grammy moment.” He continued, “I’m just mega excited to be back in Miami and that we can make the Grammys happen this year because I think they’re going to share a lot of joy with people all over the world.”

The 21st Latin Grammy Awards will primarily take place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, but also feature performances from multiple cities around the world. While Sebastián wishes he could perform in front of a packed audience, he’s more than impressed and supportive of how event organizers are keeping everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic. I’m just so happy that they were able to make this happen,” he explained. “And especially a lot of artists that couldn’t necessarily come into the United States because there are so many travel restrictions. But you know, everyone’s giving their biggest effort in order to give the crowd the best shows possible.”

Latin Grammys 2020: Everything you need to know

The 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards are set to take place Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Univision and TNT. Nicknamed “the Biggest Night in Latin Music,” the show will honor artists hailing primarily from Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and the U.S. The show will be anchored in Miami but will feature performances from cities across the globe. There will be no red carpet or live audience this year as a COVID-19 safety precaution. Similar to the Grammys, the Latin Grammys are voted on by the Latin Recording Academy, and top categories include album, song, and record of the year, as well as a best new artist.

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s hosting, presenting, and performing this year. The Latin Recording Academy unveiled information on the upcoming Latin Grammys today (Aug. 18), announcing that its 21st annual ceremony returns in November with a “music makes us human” theme, Billboard has learned. Anchored from Miami, Fla., the reimagined telecast will highlight musical excellence and the power of music in times of despair. The event will also showcase diverse stories of hope, community, sense of purpose, and celebration.

There will be four hosts this year

Singers Victor Manuelle, Carlos Rivera, Ana Brenda Contreras, and actress Yalitza Aparicio will share hosting responsibilities this year. In a tribute to salsa icon Héctor Lavoe, Manuelle will perform in the night’s opening musical number alongside Ivy Queen, Rauw Alejandro, Ricardo Montaner, and Jesús Navarro. Can you imagine? It’s a great honor for me,” Manuelle told Billboard. “The opening will allow us to relive Héctor Lavoe’s music, the music that is in our blood, that makes us so proud and is part of our musical history and culture.”

Rivera will join Natalia Jiménez to celebrate Spanish singer Julio Iglesias is one of the tributes to Latin music icons. Mexican actor/ranchera singer Pedro Infante, Dominican star Juan Luis Guerra and Brazilian singer Roberto Carlos, a.k.a. the King, will be honored with special performances. At last year’s Latin Grammy Awards, popular reggaeton and Latin trap musicians such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna were dismissed in the show’s top categories. This year, they dominate.

Balvin scored a whopping 13 nominations, including nominations for album of the year and two for record of the year. Bad Bunny and Ozuna have nine and eight nominations, respectively. Balvin has a chance to win his first album of the year prize — a category with 10 contenders — thanks to his fifth solo album, “Colores,” and “Oasis,” his collaborative project with Bad Bunny. Other nominees include Bad Bunny’s sophomore release, “YHLQMDLG,” as well as albums from Ricky Martin, Carlos Vives, Jesse & Joy, Kany García, Natalia Lafourcade, Camilo and Fito Paez.

More: J Balvin lands 13 Latin Grammy nominations, Bad Bunny and Ozuna right behind him

For a record of the year, which also has 10 nominees, contenders include Karol G and Nicki Minaj’s global hit “Tusa” and “China” by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, Balvin, and Marco Masis. Other nominees include Balvin’s “Rojo” and Bad Bunny’s “Vete.” This year, the Latin Grammys added the best reggaeton performance and best rap/hip-hop song categories. Nominees in the 53 categories were selected from more than 18,000 entries. Songs and albums released between June 1, 2019, through May 31, 2020, were eligible for nomination.

Pitbull, Ricky Martin, and J Balvin will perform

Pitbull, a.k.a Mr. Worldwide, will lead a special performance designed to honor frontline workers. Nurses, firefighters, and essential workers will join the performance as part of his live band. Performances will be held in cities across the world. Alejandro Fernández, Christian Nodal, and Calibre 50 will perform from Guadalajara, Mexico. Argentinians Fito Páez and Nathy Peluso will be in their capital, Buenos Aires. José Luis Perales will perform from Madrid; Bad Bunny will sing from San Juan,

Puerto Rico and Brazilian star Anitta will be in Rio de Janeiro. J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Carla Morrison, Camilo, Anuel AA, Pedro Capó, Julio Reyes Copello, Alex Cuba, Kany García, Guayana, Los Tigres del Norte, Debi Nova, Raquel Sofía and Sebastián Yatra will also perform. The Latin Grammy Awards have established themselves over two decades as a flashy, hip-pumping, over-the-top Las Vegas extravaganza. Under pandemic conditions, the 21st annual show, which will be broadcast Thursday night on Univision, will be far different. Still, many of the top nominees are familiar past winners, among them the Spanish songwriter Alejandro Sanz, the Colombian songwriters Juanes and J Balvin, the Puerto Rican rapper Residente, the Argentine songwriter Fito Páez and the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who has the most nominations this year. They will all be performing, without live audiences, on this year’s broadcast.

Latin Grammy Awards on Air ‘Reimagined Telecast’ in 2020

As the United States continues to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, many of the country’s live events are being put on hold indefinitely — or, in the case of this year’s Latin Grammy Awards, conducted both live and virtually. On Tuesday the Latin Recording Academy announced that the 21st Annual Latin Grammys will air via Univision on Thursday, November 19th at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). The broadcast will be preceded by an hour-long pre-show titled Noche de Estrellas, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Under the theme “Music Makes Us Human,” the telecast will be anchored in Miami — featuring a combination of local and virtually streamed performances from artists around the world.

“This year’s show is a result of great music, carefully curated by almost 4,000 members, skilled staff, and everyone’s commitment to the Latin Grammy Awards’ process,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President, and CEO of the Latin Recording Academy. “The evening will honor musical excellence and the power of music — an art form that allows us to show solidarity, compassion, and hope, transcending language, cultural barriers, and the current global challenges. We are proud to honor the work of artists who have continued to bring us excellence through their craft and joy in times of despair.”

Preceding the telecast, the Latin Grammy Premiere ceremony will be held in Miami, where the majority of the awards will be issued. Given the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Latin Recording Academy, Univision and their respective production teams will adhere strictly to safety guidelines and protocols. Should conditions in Miami improve this November, the Latin Recording Academy will consider hosting a live audience telecast composed primarily of nominees, presenters, and performers. For more information

When are ‘The 2020 Latin Billboard Music Awards’ on?

“The 2020 Latin Billboard Music Awards” will air on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. on Telemundo. It will be both preceded and followed by local programming.

How to watch ‘The 2020 Latin Billboard Music Awards’ without cable

If you’re a cord-cutter or don’t have cable, you can live stream “The 2020 Latin Billboard Music Awards” on Fubo TV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

What channel is the Billboard Latin Music Awards on?

You can find which channel Telemundo is on by using the channel finders here: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Where can I watch it if I don’t have cable?

The awards are available to stream on FuboTV ($59.99/month) offers you access to your favorite TV shows, live sports events, and much more. There’s a 7-day free trial when you sign up. You can also watch the awards on Hulu + Live (free trial).