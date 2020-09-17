Leading Israeli Professional Skin Care Line Biopeptix Engages Prominent Brand + Talent to Grow North American Presence

Award-Winning Professional Line of Products, Owned by Women and Endorsed by Doctors, Cosmeticians and Estheticians Internationally, Also Announces Partnership With Leading Beverly Hills Dermatologist Dr. Sheri G. Feldman

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biopeptix–Aviv Cosmetics Ltd., creators of Biopeptix, Israel’s innovative and award-winning professional line of evidence-based skin care products, has engaged leading strategic management consortium Prominent Brand + Talent to build and expand its imprint in North America. As one of its first initiatives, Prominent has connected Biopeptix with top Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr. Sheri G. Feldman.

Developed by Orli Borger (an Israeli medical esthetician and nurse) and now helmed by Orli and her daughter, Yael, Biopeptix is an innovative professional skin care line exclusively available through doctors and cosmetic professionals. The products contain novel active ingredients based on the best in dermatological research findings: bio-peptides, growth factors and anti-glycation agents. Biopeptix utilizes traditional natural sources, adding plant extracts, fruit acids at therapeutic concentrations, as well as real fruits.

After becoming one of Israel’s elite professional cosmeceuticals companies, Biopeptix expanded across the Mediterranean to Spain, Italy, Portugal and other countries. “In a short period of time, Biopeptix has become the go-to skin care product for celebrities and high-profile professionals in Israel and the surrounding area,” said Dan Levin, managing member, Prominent Brand + Talent. “Biopeptix truly offers an exceptional, innovative and effective collection of skin care products; and we believe there will be numerous opportunities for expansion of the brand in North America.”

In addition to connecting the brand with respected cosmetic professionals and doctors, Prominent will develop a multi-media education platform to support Biopeptix distributors and explore ancillary product licensing opportunities. “As a dermatologist, I am impressed with Biopeptix. I am eager to incorporate the products into my practice,” said Dr. Feldman. “Many of our patients are in TV, film and music. In our office we do various procedures that leave the patient’s skin slightly traumatized for a short time. The exclusive Biopeptix method of ‘peel and heal,’ which focuses on rapid regeneration and recovery, leaves the patients looking radiant, glowing and essentially red carpet ready. These products are unique, they are novel, and they work!”

Orli Borger said, “We are thrilled to be working with Prominent Brand + Talent. We believe that their expertise and guidance will help us increase our presence in North America by networking with trusted professionals but more importantly provide an innovative professional skin care program that is designed for a wide range of treatments to keep your skin look healthy and glowing.”

About Biopeptix

Aviv Cosmetics Ltd., creators of Biopeptix, is a professional product line for estheticians, beauty salons, doctors and spas. Visit biopeptix.com.

About PROMINENT Brand + Talent

PROMINENT Brand + Talent is a strategic management consortium representing personalities and brands. Visit ProminentGlobal.com.

