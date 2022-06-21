Adam’s product Posthubb came into the thought process after a very extensive and thorough research strategy about the niche and the target market. This article addresses the value of research and the multiple reasons why it is beneficial to everyone, not just students and scientists. Adam (@adam.ryl) is an ardent promoter of conducting thorough research before introducing any product. His latest delivery solution creates waves in the market and ensures seamless convenience to all those who are tired of delivery hassles. Check it out here and see for yourself.

According to his research, here are the most recent stolen package statistics, according to a 2020 C+R Research study





Package theft has been reported by 43% of Americans.

61% say they know someone who has had a package stolen, and 43% say they know a neighbour who has been a victim.

The average cost of a stolen parcel is $136.

Interest in Package Theft Is Increasing

Looking at Google statistics, it’s clear that online interest in parcel theft has increased steadily over the previous year.

Between March and May 2020, one out of every five Americans was a victim of porch piracy.

In 2020, it was anticipated that $6 billion worth of parcels would be stolen.

In May 2020, the number of missing package reports reported by the four main US airlines surged by 128%.

We all know that the COVID-19 epidemic has changed how many citizens purchase, with online shopping and same-day delivery the most popular options. In fact, since the outbreak, the majority (84 percent) said they’d ordered more products online.

Over half (59%) of respondents get some form of item on a weekly basis, up to ten percentage points from our 2019 Package Theft Statistics Report. It’s no wonder that more people are receiving more shipments, given the continued expansion of e-commerce expenditure and the fact that many Americans are staying at home and purchasing online due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Consumers and delivery firms around the UK are plainly experiencing major issues, as reported in publications such as the one linked below from one of the UK’s most well-known news sites, ‘The Guardian,’ which makes several points. As an example;

Adam further adds that hundreds of thousands of people have complained about their parcels going missing. Moreover, thousands of news reports globally have been written concerning this issue. The most major issue is missing deliveries and not being delivered on schedule. Even if they do, you’ll almost probably miss it when you’re at work or taking care of your everyday tasks. In such times, Post Hubb is a godsend for people having such issues.

So get your hands on your Posthubb today and make your life simpler. Just follow the link and get it delivered to your doorstep!

