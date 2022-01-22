Electrical power is the most dominant form of energy and is considered easier to transmit and distribute when compared to other types of energy such as mechanical energy. We already know how water, the solar, wind, and fossil fuels are used to generate energy, let’s look into how that power is finally distributed.

What is a Power Distribution System?





A power distribution system consists of substations located either near or inside cities, towns, villages, or an industrial area. Its main job is to receive power from the transmission network and then the transmission line is stepped down by a transformer to the primary distribution voltage which is around 11 kV but can also range from 2.4 kV to 33 kV as per the region or consumer.

Components of a Power Distribution System

A substation for distribution

Feeders

Distribution Transformers

Distributor Conductors

Service Mains Conductors

Moreover, they can further consist of switches, protection equipment, measurement equipment, etc.

Distribution Feeders: Stepped-down voltage that is processed in the substation is transmitted to the distribution transformers by the feeder conductors. Feeder conductors are designed as per their carrying capacity. Distribution Transformer: It is also sometimes called a service transformer and is responsible for the final transformation in the electric power distribution system. They are responsible for stepping down the voltage to 400Y/230 volts. Distributors: The distributor conductor carries All output from the distribution transformer, and tappings from the distributor conductor are taken to supply the end consumer with electricity. They are mostly designed keeping in mind the voltage drops. Service Mains: The service mains are a small cable connecting the distributor conductor at the pole that’s nearest to the consumer.

Classification of Power Distribution Systems

A power distribution system falls under distinct categories. Let’s have a brief look at the different classifications:

As per Nature of Current

The DC distribution system and the AC distribution system fall under this classification

DC distribution system : Mostly AC power is used to charge electrical appliances; however, there are certain applications for which DC power is mandatory as AC power isn’t capable of powering such heavy machinery, and where storage battery reserves are required.

AC distribution system: This is the most common distribution system and is used to power households.

As per Type of Construction

Overhead distribution systems and underground distribution systems fall under this classification

Overhead distribution system: An overheard distribution system is where huge transmission wires are used to carry electricity over long distances.

Underground distribution system: It’s just the opposite of an overhead system, and electricity is distributed using underground wiring.

As per Scheme of Connection

Radial distribution system, ring main distribution system, and inter-connected distribution system fall under this classification:

Radial distribution system: It’s a system that is used in case the substation is located closer to the consumers.

Ring main distribution system: In this system, the feeders form a loop from the substation busbars, and run the loads through the feeding distribution transformers.

Inter-connected distribution system: In case a ring main feeder is energized by more than two substations, it’s referred to as an interconnected distribution system.

A power distribution system makes it possible for us to power the world and run our electrical devices and pieces of equipment without which life would be very different from what it is now.

Therefore, if you are looking forward to setting up one, it’s important to partner with a reliable electrical brand so that you don’t have to compromise on quality and can get the best possible system up and running in no time!

