Your business website is your window to the world. It’s a chance for you to connect with customers and display your products or services before anyone else has even heard of them. It can be your storefront or a virtual office; it doesn’t matter. Just keep it simple, clear, and focused. Let’s break down each page in a little more detail below.

The Home Page

This is your home page and is the first thing potential customers see. Here to list your most important and should-have pages for your new small business websites. When it comes to web content creation for a new website, each company is different and so needs something a bit different When it comes to content for a new website, all companies have set expectations of what they want to see on it, where they want to see it, and what information they want to find on it. This is where you put in all your experience, education, and passion on whatever topic your company sells in that area.

E-Commerce

This is where you put all your knowledge together. You can create an entire e-commerce website design if you wanted to. Most people don’t go that far when starting out though and stick to small business website design to make sure their company stays small. You could also hire a small business website designer to do this for you if you think that you don’t have the know-how.

Social Media

Millions of people log on to their social media accounts every single day. Do you have a presence? Do you have a way to interact with these people? Are you up to snuff with creating valuable content for your customers? There are many small business owners who have learned that social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter are great for doing just that.

Key Takeaway

If you’re a business owner, always be working to better serve your customers and provide them with the best possible experience when they come to your site. This might mean you have a digital marketing strategy or two in place already. For those of you who aren’t quite as digital, think of it this way: You should always work on your fundamentals, which are your online presence and your core values. So, whether you want to get more traffic, build brand recognition or improve sales, always build on the basics. This is one of the best lessons you can take from the digital marketing industry and one that any small business should learn to master.

Search Engine Rankings

This is a common problem for many small business website designers. They either don’t put enough effort into optimizing their pages or they try to use too many fancy methods to boost their rankings. In order to see your site ranked highly for your chosen key phrases, make sure you do all you can to rank for them.

