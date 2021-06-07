If you want to combine your artistic skills with your entrepreneurial savviness, starting a creative art business may be the right solution for you. This career path can take many shapes, depending on your specific skills and interests. From writing and photography to tattoo art, the options are multiple.

However, not all art businesses are created the same. Some are more profitable than others. In this article, we cover a few creative business ideas that make money.

1. Graphic Design

This form of art opens up so many career paths. You can work as a freelance graphic designer, start a studio, or work for a major publisher.

As a graphic designer, you add value to various teams, businesses, and clients. You can work on branding ideas by creating logos, producing social media graphics, refreshing websites, designing product packaging, etc. You can even create design templates and sell them.

Another amazing thing about graphic design is that you will never stop learning. In an ever-evolving digital industry, there will always be new challenges to overcome and new problems to solve.

2. Content Writing

In the era of digital marketing, companies are looking for creative ways to build recognizable brand images. They hire content writers to tell the brand story and convey its values to their target audiences. Most importantly, content developers help them increase sales and inspire customer loyalty.

Therefore, if you have a way with words, maybe you should consider starting a lucrative content writing career. Apart from creativity and writing skills, content development also requires a wide range of skills, such as SEO, flexibility, and critical thinking. To become a content writer, you also need to stay on top of content marketing trends and keep learning about the industries you are writing about.

Content writing is a highly diverse field, offering multiple career opportunities. For example, you can be a blogger, technical writer, web content writer, copywriter, creative writer, or academic writer.

3. Photography

Photography has long been one of the hottest art forms. With the rise of digital marketing and social media, its importance has skyrocketed.

Similar to content writing and graphic design, photography provides you with a range of options. That is the opportunity to do what you are passionate about and yet, pay your bills.

For example, you can become a fashion photographer. You would take cover shots for fashion magazines, take photos of models on the runway, and collaborate with renowned fashion brands and brands. Most importantly, you can partner with agencies to support your work. For example, MMG Artists London is a creative agency that supports internationally established photographers.

Some other careers in photography include:

Portrait photography

Commercial photography

Scientific photography

Photojournalism

Freelance photography

Photo editing

Wedding photography

Fine art photography

Travel photography

4. Art Consultation

If you are passionate about art, consider starting a career in art consulting. As an art advisor, you help customers find the right art pieces for their collections.

Having a bachelor’s degree in art history and related fields may kickstart your career as an art consultant. However, there are no formal academic requirements for this career path.

Apart from formal education, art consultants also need to be highly persuasive and have strong sales and communication skills. When starting your art consulting business, you should also invest in word-of-mouth marketing to attract new clients and gain their trust.

5. Tattoo Art

If you are passionate about tattoos and have a knack for drawing, becoming a professional tattoo artist may be the right career for you. Tattoo art has gained immense popularity over the past few years.

In the competitive tattoo industry, the quality of your services is what sets you apart from similar artists. Therefore, apart from having a very steady hand, it is essential to keep improving your tattoo design skills. Consider working with an established tattoo artist before starting a studio.

Above all, make sure you find an authentic tattoo art style. Keep your tattoos recognizable to inspire people to pay a handsome amount of money for them. The goal is to create artwork that will stay with your clients for their entire lives.

Over to You

Creative art business ideas are multiple. However, some have more potential to pay off than others.

To find the right career for yourself, consider your talents, skills, and education.

The next step is determining whether the career can help you make a profit. You should also analyze the current market and your largest competitors.

Finally, consider your resources and ask yourself how you will secure funds for your business. Whether you are a photographer or a tattoo artist, you will need to invest in solid equipment to meet client expectations.

Which art business idea do you like the most? I hope these insights will help you start a thriving creative startup!

Author’s Bio: Eve Anderson is a marketing specialist turned blogger. Interested in sports and exciting travel destinations. Love to share content that can inform people.

