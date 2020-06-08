Lifestyle: What Not To Look For When Buying A Mountain Bike!

There are so many different mountain bikes on the market. You could buy a mountain bike for next to nothing in terms of price, or you could spend several thousand quite easily. With so many different choices on offer, it is quite clearly going to be very easy to get it wrong. So with so many things to avoid, what should you be looking out for?

In this article, we’ll look at some of the biggest mistakes that you could make when buying a mountain bike.

Getting A Poorly Fitted Bike

One of the biggest problems with buying a mountain bike off the rack is going to be getting all of the sizes wrong for your bike. Size is everything when it comes to finding a bike that is right for you. Here’s what you should avoid in terms of size issues.

Getting The Wrong Sized Frame

If you buy a bike based on the frame size and an assumption that it will the right size for you, then you might quite easily get it wrong. Look for and compare the reach and stack measurements. The reach is the distance between the handlebar and the saddle and the stack is the distance between the centre of the crank to the mid-head tube.

You can afford to go longer on these measurements that you might on a road bike. The extra length will push the front axle further out giving you the ability to put weight through it without going head over handlebars as soon as you hit a bump in the track.

You should make sure that you still have a standover clearance of a couple of centimetres. Having a short seat tube is ideal as you’ll have room to move, however, it is essential that you don’t go too long with your seat tube.

Choosing The Wrong Sized Wheels

Work out what you’re going to be using your bike for. If you go for a smaller wheel, these will be good for getting through trails with, whereas bigger wheels are great if you want to go for longer distances.

Along with the wheels comes getting the right road bike tires. Think about whether you are looking for tires that will serve you well in terms of grip, or whether you are more concerned with aerodynamics.

Getting The Wrong Suspension

One of the decisions that you’ll need to make is whether you’re going to buy a full-suspension bike or get a hardtail. There are obvious benefits to getting a full suspension bike. For off-road riding, you’ll have a better handle on rough terrain. However, rear suspension does come with maintenance issues.

If you opt to go for a hardtail, you will often get a better quality bike for the same amount as you’d spend on the full-suspension. This is obviously because there are less serviceable parts so manufacturers can put more into the existing parts.

Avoid Oversized Cassettes

Having a set of gears that have cogs of all sizes will mean that you will have options to suit every type of incline. The more choice you have, the easier it will be to get up any hills.

However, if your ride is too easy, then you’re never going to need to push your body. If you’re cycling for fitness rather than practicality or comfort, then you’re not going to get it if you have a giant selection of gears for every occasion.

Larger cassettes may make your bike faster, but you won’t really have to work for that. Is it you that’s making your bike move, or is it the bike? Stick to a more subtle gear selection that is designed to support you while you challenge your fitness.

Looking For The Right Materials

The material that your frame is made out of is important. Steel, aluminium, and carbon fibre are three of the most common bike frame materials. It is essential that you consider your decision wisely and not just jump for one option.

Many people may go straight for carbon fibre for example. The logic here might be that carbon fibre is tough and very lightweight. However, because this material has become popular, the market has started to flood with carbon fibre frames that are actually heavier than their steel or aluminium counterparts.

The other thing that steel an aluminium has over carbon fibre is the fact that you can actually recycle both of those materials once the bike is no longer used. You can’t do that with carbon fibre.

