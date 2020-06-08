Safety Precautions for Businesses During COVID-19

As the world begins to see the light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel, many businesses and organizations are starting to reopen. However, even though people are happy to see their favorite companies, amusement parks, and churches now allowing visitors, it is the responsibility of the business to protect everyone who enters. Whether you work with customers or other businesses, it will fall upon you to ensure a safe environment for your employees and clients. No matter what happens, COVID-19 has changed things around the world, so take the time now to create a plan of action and implement these safety precautions.

Modified Schedules and Remote Work

Along with the threat of COVID-19 comes the need for social distancing. Businesses are used to the idea of having everyone in a sea of cubicles or working closely together on an assembly line, but things will have to change as the Centers for Disease Control guidelines still state that we must stand six feet apart from others. This is a good time to think about smart scheduling.

When it comes to your employees, consider creating flexible, staggered scheduling so workers don’t all start and work at the same time. If you can create a first, second, and third shift, then that may be the way to go. If you give tours to potential clients, you may decide to schedule those strategically as well so they don’t visit during the busiest shift, or they tour the places where employees aren’t. As they go about their tour, make sure they social distance along the way.

An even more effective option would be to keep the workers completely separate by offering the opportunity for everyone to work remotely. While the safety of your team is paramount, there are many additional benefits to consider. In general, remote workers are usually happier employees since they now see their families more often and feel trusted. This means better retention rates. That is not to mention that the company can save money on utilities at the office.

Proper planning will be needed before you send everyone home, so lay out ground rules for productivity and communication with the team. Also, consider giving them an updated training session about common cybersecurity concerns like phishing emails and fake software, so they don’t accidentally allow a hacker into your network or their home network.

Cleaning Workstations of COVID-19

The cleanliness of workstations and offices is another area where special attention is essential. Having the cleaning professional come in and do a once over every week or so will no longer cut it. Instead, desks should be cleaned on a daily basis with a disinfectant, and don’t forget the doorknobs, keyboards, and remote controls. Per OSHA recommendations, proper cleaning supplies should be approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Germs are unavoidable, but sickness can be prevented with an educated staff that understands the cleanliness policies that will keep your business safe. Start with signage in the restrooms that requires that all employees must wash their hands and have wipes and sanitizer available in the busiest areas of the office. Avoid the spread of COVID-19 germs by encouraging correct cough and sneeze behavior. Instead of using their hands, a sneeze should be blown into a tissue that they dispose of afterward, or if no tissues are available, into the crook of the elbow.

Of course, the required amount of sanitation and preparation necessary will also depend on the business. While an office will need equipment to be wiped off, doctor and dentist offices should also stock up on personal protective equipment after reopening, including dependable gloves and protective eyewear, to mitigate any infections or other health issues. Most importantly, if an employee reports that they feel sick or show symptoms, have them go home for the day to rest.

Have an Open Door Policy

While physical protections are key, the best thing a business can do to keep its employees and customers safe is to engage in helpful communication. Have an open-door policy where employees can come and let you know when they don’t feel well, or that their health may be in danger. Have regular meetings where you update the team on new safety initiatives and issues to avoid.

An open-door policy is necessary because even though they are excited to return to work, there is still a lot of uncertainty, and employees want to know that their company cares. You do not want to create a stressful atmosphere because stress typically results in a lack of productivity and can lead to sickness. Be the partner they need because a happy employee is a productive asset to your team.

Finally, this is the perfect time to refresh your workforce on common workplace incidents and how to avoid them. Slips, trips, and falls can be avoided by cleaning up all spills and having signage in stairwells. Workers can be injured in almost any environment by pulling a muscle while lifting a heavy object. Educate all employees on how to lift things properly by bending at the knees or lifting with another person.

You also want to eliminate the risk of workplace violence. Some people may feel more strongly about the coronavirus and the possibility that they could still get sick. Set your expectations right away. If you have a policy about wearing masks, then ensure that everyone follows it and insist that workers go to management before confronting one another.

No matter how optimistic you are about getting back to everyday life, every business must take the risks associated with COVID-19 very seriously. Implement a few changes now and avoid pain and employee doubt later.

