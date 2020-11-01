Lions vs Colts Live Stream Reddit free NFL Game 2020 Week 8 Online HD Football

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















NFL Streams on Reddit Colts vs Lions Week 8 Football. NFL Week 8 Football: The Indianapolis Colts face off against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. The Indianapolis Colts pulled off an impressive comeback win against the Cincinnati Bengals before their Week 7 bye Week and are set to face the Detroit Lions, who are fresh off their own comeback victory, in Week 8.

The Indianapolis Colts (4-2) and Detroit Lions (3-3) are set for a Week 8 matchup at Ford Field on Sunday as both teams look to make a run in the second half.

The Colts going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Indianapolis against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Colts vs Lions NFL Game Preview

Detroit isn’t a turnover machine or anything, but here comes an Indy D that came up with ten takeaways in the last five games. This Colts defense has been absolutely fantastic since the season opener. Not only has no quarterback reached their season passer rating against the Colts, but none have even managed passer rating above 80.

Match Schedules:

Competition: NFL Week 8

Competitor: Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions

Time: 2 PM ET

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2020

Location: Ford Field

Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions Live Stream Reddit

Reddit banned subreddit communities, Now, in each subreddit, you will find different streaming links.

