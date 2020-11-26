Living: Tips for a Budget-Friendly Christmas

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Christmas is one of the best times of the year, but it can also cause a lot of financial stress. Buying multiple gifts and paying for festive activities can be a challenge, especially if you’re working with a tight budget.

Luckily, there are countless ways to spend less over the holidays, while still getting the most out of the festive season. Here are some top tips for a budget-friendly Christmas.

Host a festive party at home

Christmas celebrations and events can get expensive over the holidays, particularly when restaurants and venues typically charge more during this period. Save money by hosting a festive party at home. Invite your family and friends around for an evening of festive fun. Offering snacks instead of a sit-down meal is an easy way to save money.

You can make your party even more budget-friendly by asking your guests to bring their own alcohol or a food dish of their choice. Make sure that you provide fun entertainment including music and Christmas games. You can take a look at blogs online for tips on how to throw a budget-friendly Christmas party at home.

Give handmade gifts

Holiday gift-giving can be a serious drain on your finances. Giving gifts at Christmas is a lovely gesture, but you shouldn’t let money worries ruin the most important part of Christmas—spending quality time with your loved ones. Handmade gifts are a budget-friendly way to treat your family and friends without spending loads of money.

Plus, handmade presents tend to be far more meaningful than simply buying gifts from a store. Try making one of these DIY Christmas gifts this year—handmade gingerbread, festive scented candles, Christmas tree ornaments, or a bubble bath gift set. You could also create a personalized photo book filled with happy memories and mementos. Keep presents even more budget-friendly by using recycled wrapping paper or old newspaper.

Find extra savings

Don’t forget to look for extra savings around Christmas time. Here are some of the best shopping hacks that can save you money over the holidays:

Look for coupons and discount codes before buying Christmas gifts, particularly if you are buying an expensive present for someone. For instance, you can use Michael Kors coupons to get discounts on jewelry, handbags, and accessories. Being coupon-savvy can save you significant amounts of money at Christmas.

Subscribe with store mailing lists. Most stores offer discounts when you sign up for their newsletter or emails. For instance, you may be able to get 20% off your first purchase.

Buy Christmas presents using credit cards that offer cashback.

Learn to say no

Finally, you shouldn’t be afraid to say no over the Christmas period. The holidays are a great time to indulge, have fun, and spend quality time with family and friends. However, you shouldn’t feel that you have to go to every meal, celebration, and party on offer. Be selective with what you attend and don’t be afraid to say no if you don’t want to go to a particular or can’t afford it.

