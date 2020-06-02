Madebyus Shines a Light on America and Switzerland

Switzerland and America share many commonalities as two nations of the world, one of the most notable similarities is each country’s dedication to excellence. From watches to steel, Swiss and American goods are revered as some of the finest products in existence. One online eCommerce store, MadeByUs.ch strives to instill its customers with patriotic inspiration by offering a platform where artisanal sellers can share their products and interested buyers can find them.
MadeByUs.ch was founded by Swiss native Lorenza Sala. Ms. Sala believes that as responsible citizens we must begin taking into account the negative impact of purchasing mass-produced products like those that come from China and giant companies like Amazon. The message is simple, we have what it takes to become self-sustainable, so why not make the effort?
“Switzerland and the United States could seem like very different Countries, but they share a lot: American students have been coming to study in Switzerland for decades, while Swiss natives have found a new home in the U.S. where they can realize their dreams and start a business. Switzerland and the United States also share the high quality of their goods, which is known all around the world. I wanted to find a way to connect our two great countries, a website dedicated to the creativity of their citizens!”
Lorenza Sala, Founder of MadeByUs.ch
While MadeByUs.ch is still growing, visitors can find a wide variety of products. Among these artisanal goods are homemade jams from Switzerland and original artwork from Swiss artist A. Bertolino. One of the most notable options for visitors is the American Bullie puppies from a licensed breeder in Kentucky. Lorenza welcomes new sellers and buyers from everywhere, her mission is to shine a light on craft products to promote self-sustainability and patriotism.
Historically united, showcased by a recent New York Post article featuring an image of Old Glory projected onto the famous Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps, “as a part of a series to spread hope and solidarity.” The light artist Gerry Hofstetter was commissioned to illuminate the mountain as a show of support from Switzerland to America as American experiences increasing numbers of deaths from the coronavirus.
For more information please visit MadeByUs.ch