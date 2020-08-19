Social Media: Make Email Marketing Easier With These 5 Tips

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It’s known as one of the most effective ways to reach your customers, but email marketing can quickly become a time consuming endeavor. Not only do you have to spend time writing copy and designing every single message, you also have to personalize, segment, and send them.

Many companies just don’t have the bandwidth to spend hours a day on their email marketing tactics. Whether it’s due to a small team or other pressing needs — email often gets pushed to the side.

Luckily, it doesn’t have to be this way. In this article, we’ll take a look at 5 tips to help you make email marketing easier and see higher metrics in the process.

Here’s a quick look at what we’ll cover:

Reach more customers with less effort

Schedule email delivery ahead of time

Create design templates to get you started

Find the right balance and don’t over (or under) send

Track and analyze data to improve your process

1. Reach More Customers With Less Effort

Email marketing is all about reaching as many customers as you possibly can. It doesn’t matter if you have 500 subscribers or 500,000 — making the most of your time and reaching as many people in one campaign is important.

But for some companies, this can be an overwhelming process.

If you don’t have a marketing automation platform, it comes down finding ways to identify the right customers and how to personalize the message. Luckily, this process can be simplified through Gmail mail merge — anyone can do it!

Sending mass emails is one of the most effective ways to reach a larger number of customers and see positive engagement metrics. And don’t be discouraged about articles claiming that mass emails can’t be personalized or won’t relate to your customers. It’s all in how you choose to create them, and adding personalization is easier than ever before.

2. Schedule Email Delivery Ahead of Time

Does your marketing team plan content a month or more in advance? Then this is a great way for you to streamline your process and make your email marketing efforts even easier.

There are tons of email marketing platforms out there to help you manage your day to day process and most include the option to schedule emails. It can be as simple as completing your internal process for copy, design, and review and then uploading the content and selecting a future send date.

With these tools you can schedule as many emails as you want ahead of time. Take an hour once a week or even do it once a month to schedule your upcoming messages — and you’re done!

No need to keep checking back on them every day to ensure you have something going out to your customers. Just upload the content, align it with your monthly content calendar and move on to the next project on your list.

3. Create Design Templates to Get You Started

When it comes to designing emails, there are often verys similar branding and style guidelines you need to follow.

That’s why creating an overarching template for your emails can help speed up the process and result in less design time for each. Templates are also a great way to ensure every email you send looks clean and crisp for your customers.

Of course you always want to add a little extra flare or excitement to the message — that doesn’t mean you can start with a template. Creating templates for your most common types of emails will still provide you with variety, but will also let anyone on the team input the basic email content.

Then once everything is ready for the final touches, send the email over to your design team to make the content really standout.

By templating and making repetitive steps more routine, you can shave time off of every single email you work on. Eventually all of those minutes add up into hours. And you know what they say — time is money.

4. Find the Right Balance and Don’t Over (or Under) Send

There’s definitely something to be said about finding the right balance for your email marketing. You don’t want to over send and annoy your customers. Just like you don’t want to under send and let you customers forget about you.

It might take some testing to learn what works and what doesn’t with your customers. Here are a few best practices when it comes to email frequency:

Base your email cadence on the actual customer lifecycle

Keep the goals of your email marketing strategy in mind when setting the number of emails you plan to send

Make sure not to overwhelm subscribers with other messages you have scheduled based on segmentation or upcoming campaign

Tell your subscribers how often you plan to reach out to them

Basically, the goal is to stay on the minds of your customers, without triggering them to trash or spam your messages. These tips will help get you started, but no one knows your customers like you. Figure out what works and what doesn’t work and continue to adjust as you deem necessary.

5. Track and Analyze Your Data to Improve Your Process

Last but not least, track and analyze your data to improve your email marketing process.

By understanding what your customers are actively engaging with and what’s not working as well can help you improve future content. While it might take some upfront work, knowing this information will allow you to start creating the right content time and time again.

Here are a few examples of the things you can learn and improve to see higher metrics:

The types of subject lines that get the most click-throughs

Design elements that encourage a user to complete a purchase

Identify what call to actions convert most frequently

Learn what coupons and discounts are redeemed most often

All of this information can help you create more engaging content that will provide you with a higher return on investment. Overtime, you’ll see higher metrics and more productive campaigns.

Make the Most Out of Your Email Marketing

So there you have it. Email marketing doesn’t have to be something that takes up all of your time or has to be a second thought — even if you’re a small team.

These tips will help you make the most out of your email marketing efforts and stay productive while doing it. Whether you choose to implement mass emails, templates, or work to improve your process through customer insights — you’ll be on your way to improving your email marketing efforts.

