Why Certified Child-Resistant Mylar Bags Are a Perfect Fit – Single Use, Resealable, & Odor-Resistant

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Choose cutting-edge packaging to make your products stand out on the shelves and promote your brand. Whether you’re rolling out a new product line or just launching your startup, find out how you can use certified child-resistant mylar bags as a quality laminated roll stock option. Lower your production costs and increase your brand awareness with mylar bags featuring these unique benefits.

Single-Use Protection

Child-resistant packaging protects your customers from choking hazards and accidental overdose concerns. Medication, small candies and supplements all pose risks to children, so it’s essential to invest in certified child-resistant packaging.

A single-use package protects your customers. Reusable bags may still contain traces of medication, supplements or other items. Single-use packaging is typically more cost-effective and allows your customers to simply recycle your packaging after they’ve enjoyed your product.

Single-use packaging that’s 100% recyclable is still an eco-conscious option. Some items aren’t suited for reusable packaging, so choose the smart option for your company and your customers.

Resealable Convenience

Package products in larger amounts thanks to resealable packaging. A CR zipper allows your customers to firmly close your product in an airtight package. Whether you’re selling treats that are best enjoyed occasionally, daily supplements or single-serving items, a resealable package prevents your products from going stale or molding.

A twist tie just doesn’t cut it. Don’t settle for a resealable option that doesn’t provide a fully airtight seal. A recyclable zipper prevents air exposure while still allowing your customers to recycle their packaging.

Customized Packaging

Create iconic designs for your packaging with custom mylar bags. Your company faces stiff competition, so it’s essential that you have packaging that takes full advantage of your innovative marketing. Whether you have a bold logo or memorable branding voice, let it work for you by creating a fully customized package.

The latest digital printing dramatically reduces the cost of custom bags. You don’t have to pay setup fees and other hidden fees for creating new and unique designs for all of your products. Whether you want to run a promotional package for your standard products, introduce a new product or test out a short run of new products, you’ll be amazed at the low cost and ease of design using digital printing.

Odor-Resistant Design

Some products have an odor or can easily absorb other odors. A strong-smelling item can cause odors to affect the flavor and quality of items around it. Prevent the spread of odors and changes in flavors by using odor-resistant mylar packaging. An odor-resistant bag creates an airtight seal to prevent the spread of odors from one product to another. This is an important feature for protecting the safety and quality of your food products.

Order Custom Bags Today

Work with a leader in custom child resistant mylar bags today to rethink your packaging strategy. Don’t settle for generic bags or costly plastic containers, but upgrade to the latest mylar technology with eco-friendly, child-resistant bags. Request an estimate and design a new package for your products today to see how you can improve your bottom line and bring in more customers.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

