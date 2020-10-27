Home>Entertainment>Live Streaming>Manchester City vs Marseille: Live stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League
Manchester City vs Marseille: Live stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League

27 Oct 2020
Soccer!! Marseille vs. Manchester City: Live stream UEFA Champions League, how to watch on TV, odds, news. Manchester City look to stay atop the Group C standings in the Champions League when they head to France to take on Marseille on Matchday 2 on Tuesday. It the first meeting between the two teams in Champions League group stage, with Marseille currently sitting in last place after a loss to Olympiacos last week. A win here would put Manchester City in great shape to win the group.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:
Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Marseille Stadium — Marseille, France
TV and live stream: CBS All Access
Odds: Marseille +800; Draw +625; Manchester City -580 (via William Hill Sportsbook)
Storylines

Manchester City: The team currently sits in first place after a 3-1 victory against FC Porto in their opening group match despite missing a number of key players, but showed off their bench depth and ability on free kicks and set pieces throughout the match. They will still continue navigating their group stage without key players, most notably Sergio Aguero who is carrying a lingering hamstring injury.

Marseille: This team has a hill to climb ahead of them in Group C after disappointingly dropping three points to Olympiacos. They could provide an upset of their own with a home-field advantage and against an injury-riddled Manchester side. They will need to be better on their finishing after only recording two shots on target on 10 shots in their performance against Olympiacos.
Prediction

Manchester City’s depth will come through once again for the result. Pick: Man City 2, Marseille 1

