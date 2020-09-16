MANSCAPED™ Joins The “Wolves Pack” As Official Partner

Leading Men’s Grooming Brand Builds on its International Presence, Signing on with Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. of the English Premier League

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MANSCAPED™, the global leader in the below-the-waist grooming category, is excited to announce its latest partnership with English Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, better known as Wolves. As a Founder Member of the world’s first Football League dating back to 1888, Wolves is one of the most traditional and emblematic clubs in the Premier League, the top level of English football and the most viewed league across the world.





“As we continue to expand internationally, a diversified sports partnership roster plays an integral part in the growth model,” said Joey Kovac, MANSCAPED’s Senior Director of Marketing. “This division of our company has a proven track record of driving widespread brand awareness for both MANSCAPED and our partners. We anticipate the same excitement to drive success given the undeniable hype and fandom surrounding the Wolves. We’re honored to be part of the Pack!”

“We are delighted to partner with MANSCAPED ahead of the 2020/21 Season,” said Steve Morton, Head of Commercial at Wolves. “This partnership not only represents our first male grooming partnership, but also a partnership with a fast-growing brand who shares our challenger vision.”

This like-minded vision is something that resonated with Joey and his team from the get-go. In true MANSCAPED fashion, the collaboration will be bold, disruptive, and engaging for fans worldwide. The partnership will be unveiled at Molineux Stadium, which is a spectacle on its own. Located in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England, the historic 32,050 all-seater stadium has been Wolves’ home ground since 1889. Molineux’s two-tier perimeter LED platform, which ultimately doubles the height of partners displayed, will rep the MANSCAPED logo and website during home games, and offer enhanced brand exposure during TV broadcasts. Additional promotional integrations include custom video and digital content on both brands’ far-reaching social media channels, as well as Wolves TV and Wolves app.

“MANSCAPED has been working with a wide variety of athletes, teams, and sports stars for some time, and we are thrilled to have been the first Premier League Club chosen to work alongside the company and their growing sports portfolio,” added Steve.

Earlier this year, MANSCAPED announced a series of highly publicized partnerships with other iconic sports organizations, including UFC® and the San Francisco 49ers. Most recently, the global grooming brand teamed up with the Sydney Roosters of Australia’s National Rugby League.

Exclusive to this partnership, fans can use discount code WOLVES to get 20% off their entire order at uk.manscaped.com.

About Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Founded in 1877, Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, commonly known as Wolves, is a professional football club based in Wolverhampton, England. Founder Member of the world’s first Football League in 1888 makes Wolves one of the most traditional and emblematic football clubs in the Premier League, the top division of English football and the most viewed league across the world. In 2016, Wolves were acquired by Fosun International and after consecutive success both on and off the pitch, the club has experienced significant growth and recognition becoming a global brand. For more information, visit www.wolves.co.uk or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men’s grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple and effective male grooming routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

Contacts

Allison Frazier, Director of Public Relations – MANSCAPED, Inc.



allison@manscaped.com

925-216-2791

Max Fitzgerald, Head of Media – Wolves



MaxFitzgerald@wolves.co.uk