Water Features Bring Beauty and Serenity to the Backyard

BEATRICE, Neb.–When it comes to enjoying the backyard, there's no better time than autumn. It's also a great time to upgrade the backyard experience. From basic patio additions, to outdoor kitchens, living spaces and more, now is the time to kick it up a notch in your yard.

According to landscape designer, Doug Scott, one of the best ways to add beauty and inject a sense of calm and serenity into your landscape is by adding a water feature.

“Be it a water garden, a koi pond, waterfall or stream, water features are a sure-fire way to bring calm, beauty, wildlife and a high-end look and feel to any of your outdoor spaces,” Scott said.

After several years partnering with Exmark on its Done-In-A-Weekend Projects videos, Scott and Exmark are taking it to the next level. In the new Exmark Original Series, Done-In-A-Weekend Extreme Projects, Scott helps homeowners better understand and conceptualize how to transform outdoor living spaces.

In a new episode of the series, Scott walks through the steps to building a backyard water feature with Greg Hutson of All Outdoor Lawn Services of Gainesville, Georgia. The 15-foot water feature is finished with natural boulders and stones, with a pond at each end. The upper pond, which feeds the waterfall and creates calming water noise, is about one-third the size of the lower catch pond.

While the featured project uses the natural slope of the landscape to create the necessary elevation change, Hutson said flatter lawns can work as well.

“While lawns with natural elevation change are obviously easier to install, lawns with little to no slope can have a waterfall or creek,” Hutson said. “We’d just need to bring dirt in to build up the elevation, then landscape around it.”

After digging out the basic shape of the water feature, a two-layer liner system is installed to keep water from leaking. An electric pump recirculates the water using a skimmer at the bottom pond, which feeds the waterfall box in the upper pond. A combination of boulders and flagstone are used to create visual texture and the soothing sounds of a gently flowing stream.

