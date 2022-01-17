Do you experience constant, severe headaches? In case you do, you should seek medical intervention. Suppose you seek to obtain a lasting solution and regain control of your life. Contact Dr. Malik of Doctor’s First for effective treatment of Rockville migraines. Your compassionate providers deliver primary and urgent care to set you on the road to recovery from chronic migraines and other services. Call the compassionate providers or book online today.

What is Migraine?





A migraine is a serious headache that produces excruciating pain and hinders your ability to move. It is nearly impossible to be productive in the workplace or keep up with your routine when migraine headaches attack.

Migraines are frequently known as “sick headaches” because they can bring nausea, vomiting, and a general feeling of being sickly. They can appear unexpectedly yet can persist for three or four days. Whereas the specific origin is unknown, migraines are usually triggered by:

Hormonal fluctuations

Stress

Food additives

Alcohol

Strong fragrances

Allergies

Sleep deprivation

Signs and Symptoms of Migraine

Migraines are classified as a particular form of headache since they do not feel like any other type of headache. A migraine might last a few hours or several days. If you suffer from a migraine headache, you may experience four distinct phases:

Prodrome

There may be warning signs of an imminent migraine episode a few days before the onset. Prodrome symptoms include constipation, stiff neck, excessive food desire, and diarrhea.

Aura

Dizziness, fuzzy vision, difficulty with fine motor skills, slurred speech, and weak muscles are symptoms of the aura phase.

Headache

The headache phase is frequently so severe that it is subduing. At this stage, you may have a pounding one-sided headache, intolerance to noise and light, and eye or sinus irritation.

Postdrome

When the migraine fades away, you will feel exhausted and drained. You may be unable to focus for several hours, and conversing may be difficult.

When Do I Need to See a Doctor for Migraines?

Migraines are commonly misdiagnosed and untreated. Maintain a record of your migraine attacks and how you treat them if you have them regularly. Then, schedule a consultation with your doctor to address your headaches. Even if you have a past of headaches, consult your doctor if the trend changes or your headaches unexpectedly feel strange.

How Are Migraines Treated?

Doctors First’s compassionate staff works hard to diagnose, treat, and terminate your migraines in their tracks. Dr. Malik or one of the competent physician assistants will tailor your treatment to your symptom severity.

They may recommend one or a mix of useful pharmaceuticals, such as NSAIDs, prescription-strength ibuprofen, anti-nausea medications, triptans, ergots, opioids, and glucocorticoids. Migraine medications can either be preventative or for pain mitigation.

Doctors First provide both urgent care for sudden migraines and primary care for the prevention of frequent headaches. If they cannot properly diagnose or treat your migraine, they may refer you to a specialist.

Bottom Line

Migraines can be disruptive and may affect your performance. As such, finding medical assistance is imperative for lasting reprieve. Call or go online to arrange your consultation with Doctors First providers.

