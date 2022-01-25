We are ceiling specialists and offer one of the widest ranges of over 40 types suspended ceiling systems on the market and over 20 types of lamps. Milton Group team knows how to transform any room: add more comfort, make the room visually more spacious, and also impress your guests.

Why Milton Group?

It’s no secret that there are a huge number of companies on the market that offer suspended ceilings with lighting. We understand the competition we face, but this only tempers us and motivates us to be the best for our clients. For this reason, we provide you with not one service, but a whole complex:





Free consultation on choosing the best solution.

In such a sensitive matter as choosing the appearance of your interior, relying on intuition or articles on the Internet is not a good idea. So feel free to call or email us! Milton Group employees will be happy to tell you everything that interests you, and a special program will calculate the cost of the best ceiling or lamp in just five minutes, based on your individual needs and preferences.

Comprehensive information about each product.

Do you want to install a new ceiling or just update the interior with a few colorful cassettes? Then a wide range of products in Milton Group will pleasantly surprise you! And our professional consultant will help you choose among the variety of our products what you need. Don’t let the names of ceiling systems such as cassette, rack, cube, Armstrong or Grilyato scare you. Just call the managers and they will tell you in detail how all these systems differ from each other. To find the right color, pattern, texture of your ceiling – for all this, you should also contact our managers. They perfectly understand which rooms, for example, are suitable for the BioGuard stove, and which ones will sparkle brighter under the gold and white cassette cover.

Democratic prices and unpretentious installation.

Milton Group values ​​its reputation and cooperates only with experienced suppliers. We understand that the repair budget should always remain within reasonable limits, so we work directly with manufacturers. As a result, Milton Group guarantees affordable prices, quality, and high speed of installation work.

Control of shipped products before shipment.

Since the customer is always a priority for us, one of the main laws for the Milton Group is to work only with certified products and environmentally friendly materials. Therefore, we check every smallest detail both when materials arrive at the warehouse and on the eve of sending ceiling systems and lighting products to customers. Everything to provide you with the highest quality service.

We pay special attention to customer reviews and advice.

As you have already understood, Milton Group’s approach to doing business is client-oriented. We want to help each client, we strive to meet all the requirements and exceed the expectations of those who turned to us for a particular service. Therefore, our company reads and takes into account all the comments you write. After all, it is you who help us develop and become better, and we, in turn, choose for you high-quality materials for suspended ceiling systems and proven, modern lamps.

Milton Group – exclusively domestic history?

Our company’s products are suitable not only for the arrangement of residential premises. Lamps and ceilings by Milton group are universal, with their help it will not be difficult to transform an office, restaurant, hospital, university and any other room.

Another important plus is that suspended ceilings help create a smooth ceiling surface, hiding communications, various irregularities and ceiling defects from prying eyes. In addition, you can choose any finish, matte, textured, glossy, based on the style of the room and your own preferences. Then the lighting installed in the new ceiling of your room will look more unusual and modern.

And to find out which type of product is ideal for your needs, write or call us. The employees of our team are high-class specialists, and they will quickly be able to understand how best to solve your particular problem.

Dreaming is not harmful, but very useful, especially if dreams come true with the Milton Group, a company that will do everything to make its customers satisfied!

