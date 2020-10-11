Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks Live Stream NFL Reddit Free HD TV

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks live stream: How to watch the NFL game online anywhere. Minnesota earned its first win last week, but in doing so may have led to the Houston Texans firing their head coach over it. Regardless, the Vikings are still looking for a way to squeeze out some more wins and grab a playoff spot this year. The problem is that the Seahawks are a dangerous team that look nearly unbeatable. The fact that the Vikings have lost the last six times they’ve faced each other doesn’t help either. It will be an uphill battle, but there is a small chance Minnesota can be the first team to break through against the Seahawks.

The weak link for the Vikings will be Seattle’s lack of control over the passing game. The team’s passing defense ranks last in the NFL. Through the first three games, Seattle allowed over 1200 passing yards, the most in over 50 years. Thankfully they have an offense that can overcome that weakness, but it’s a vulnerability that Minnesota needs to exploit if they want any chance at sitting in the win column in week five.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins will be on full display for Sunday Night Football and will need to take advantage of his wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. The pair are gaining confidence and look to be a power duo.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks: Where and when?

Sunday Night Football kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on October 11. The Vikings head to Seattle to play the Seahawks on their home turf of CenturyLink Field. Unlike other games, there will be no in-person fans so everyone will need to tune into NBC or a streaming service to watch Russell Wilson march down the field.

Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks online from outside your country

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Vikings vs. Seahawks game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks online in the US

This week five matchup is set to be shown on NBC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.

Of course, NBC is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there’s a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday’s match at CenturyLink Field for free!

How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks live in the UK

Good news American football fans, you can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. This week’s football game is one of Sky’s featured games, you can also tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks live in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN’s amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.

Live stream Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks in Australia

If you’re planning on watching the Vikings take on the Seahawks in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports. The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.

