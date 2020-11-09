Miss USA Awards 2020 Live Streaming Free on Reddit | Watch TV Show, Miss Teen Performers & Winners Full List

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















How to Watch Miss USA 2020 Live Tonight. ‘Miss USA’ 2020 free live stream: How to watch online without cable. “Miss USA 2020” is airing on Monday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. The event will feature performances from Haley Reinhart, while Cheslie Kryst, the previous year’s champion, will crown her successor.

Here’s the information you’ll need to watch a free live stream of “Miss USA 2020” online without cable.

When is ‘Miss USA 2020’ on?

“Miss USA 2020” premieres on Monday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. on FYI. It will air before a new episode of “Sell This House” at 10 p.m., and after an airing of the 2005 film “Hitch” at 5 p.m.

How to watch ‘Miss USA 2020’ without cable

If you’re a cord-cutter or don’t have cable, you can live stream “Miss USA 2020” on Philo, which offers a seven-day free trial.

What channel is FYI?

You can use the channel finder on your provider’s website to locate it: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish.

How to watch ‘Miss USA 2020’ online on-demand

If you missed an episode of “Miss USA 2020” or want to binge watch other events on channels like FYI online, look for them on Philo, which offers a seven-day free trial.

What is ‘Miss USA 2020’ about?

Here’s a description of “Miss USA 2020,” according to FYI’s official website: Fifty-one diverse women, including philanthropists, politicians and more, from across the United States take the stage to compete for the title of Miss USA 2020.

Here’s a look at “Miss USA 2020,” courtesy of FYI’s official YouTube channel:

Miss Teen USA was officially named last night — congrats, Ki’ilani Arruda! — and now it’s time for the next pageant queen to claim her crown. The 2020 Miss USA competition is taking place tonight, crowning a new winner after North Carolina’s Cheslie Kryst won last year.

Tonight’s event takes place after Friday’s preliminary competition, which featured formal wear and two-piece swimsuits. This year’s Miss USA includes 51 competitors representing all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. While we began with dozens of women, they’ll be narrowed down to 16 lucky finalists, and one winner.

Miss USA 2020 was originally scheduled to take place this past spring, but now we’re finally getting to see the pageant, months later. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Miss USA 2020 live tonight:

WHEN IS MISS USA 2020 ON?

The winner of tonight’s Miss USA 2020 pageant will be announced live from Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Watch all of the action when it officially kicks off this evening, Nov. 9, at 8/7c. Miss USA previewed their new location with a tour posted to the official Miss USA YouTube channel, showing Cheslie Kryst and Kaleigh Harris checking out Graceland.

WHAT CHANNEL IS MISS USA 2020 ON?

While Miss USA has aired on NBC and Fox in the past, this year’s Miss USA pageant will be broadcast on the FYI, a network which is owned by A&E and features lifestyle, cooking and reality programming.

HOW TO WATCH MISS USA 2020:

If you won’t be tuning into FYI with traditional cable, you’ve got some other options to watch Miss USA. You can stream FYI Network, too, which is currently available on both fuboTV and Philo, plus Sling TV, which offers the network for an extra $5 per month as part of a lifestyle package.

