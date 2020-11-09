Home>#INSCMagazine>Introducing Ilana Milstein of No Xcuses Training
Introducing Ilana Milstein of No Xcuses Training

09 Nov 2020
Personal trainer and pilates instructor Ilana Milstein of No Xcuses Training combines both teachings to create a core-focused total body workout with no equipment needed, perfect for those traveling or on-the-go. Currently studying to be a health coach at the Integrative Institute of Nutrition, Milstein is ACE-certified as well as a wife, mom of three and marathon runner.

Ilana says, “I pursued this because it was a combination of love of connecting with people on a one-on-one basis and passion for exercise – I love how it made me feel and wanted to help others reach their fitness goals. I am not a boot camp instructor. I do not want to push you beyond your capacity. I want you to love your body and appreciate it for all it does. I want you to look forward to exercise and feel good after. I don’t aim for a certain body type or certain goals. I just want my clients to feel good in their own skin.”

Ilana builds workout plans that target all body types and ages, and with background as a trainer dealing with injuries, she specializes in providing modifications or addressing pain/body issues.

For more information on Ilana Milstein, please visit www.noexcuses.nyc

Facebook: No Xcuses Training


