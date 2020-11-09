Introducing Ilana Milstein of No Xcuses Training

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Personal trainer and pilates instructor Ilana Milstein of No Xcuses Training combines both teachings to create a core-focused total body workout with no equipment needed, perfect for those traveling or on-the-go. Currently studying to be a health coach at the Integrative Institute of Nutrition, Milstein is ACE-certified as well as a wife, mom of three and marathon runner.

Ilana says, “I pursued this because it was a combination of love of connecting with people on a one-on-one basis and passion for exercise – I love how it made me feel and wanted to help others reach their fitness goals. I am not a boot camp instructor. I do not want to push you beyond your capacity. I want you to love your body and appreciate it for all it does. I want you to look forward to exercise and feel good after. I don’t aim for a certain body type or certain goals. I just want my clients to feel good in their own skin.”

Ilana builds workout plans that target all body types and ages, and with background as a trainer dealing with injuries, she specializes in providing modifications or addressing pain/body issues.

For more information on Ilana Milstein, please visit www.noexcuses.nyc

