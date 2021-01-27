Do you know the market size of cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia is now $31 million? That is why, more Australians are rushing to get a piece of cryptocurrency investments. Today, digital assets are in high demand from investors who want to capitalize on investment opportunities. With a self managed super fund for bitcoin, investors can easily and conveniently build their portfolios.

Initially, people were skeptical about the concept behind cryptocurrency due to the decentralized system without a governing body. But now, numerous financial institutions and banks have adopted digital currency services; thus, making digital assets more popular among investors.

However, most individuals don’t understand digital trading. Seasoned investors did not learn trading overnight; it took months of making mistakes, market analysis, and patience to become expert traders.

This article aims to offer helpful insights to avoid common mistakes when making cryptocurrency investments. Here are a few mistakes to avoid:

Lack of Technological Knowledge

Technology is the primary driver of cryptocurrencies. If you are not conversant with technological processes and how to use a computer, it can be challenging. Trading may seem like rocket science, and you may make wrong decisions. Therefore, ensure that you gain adequate knowledge and skills before becoming a serious crypto investor.

Overtrading

Beginners are more susceptible to make trading mistakes in a day. Overtrading is a dangerous path that can make you lose your entire asset portfolio. It also leads to bad trades and the urge to recover the loss. Overtrading will not recover the lost opportunities but lead to bad trading decisions. Moreover, it also grows your tax debt immensely. Thus, you can avoid this mistake by conducting extensive market analysis and studying cryptocurrency trends for a certain period.

Thinking Cryptocurrencies are Shares

Though investing in cryptocurrencies may seem like other investment opportunities, they operate under different practicalities. Most people think that virtual currencies are similar to stock exchange. However, they function in a decentralized system. You have direct access to your assets, and you can trade at your convenience. Those who think that cryptos are shares end up trusting other companies or individuals to handle their trades.

Chasing Cheap Coins

Amateurs trying their luck in the crypto world may start trading cheap coins with low returns in investments. Uneducated traders may make significant mistakes, trying to make it big in the digital market. Investing in numerous cheap coins to get high returns may seem like the right decision. But it is a trap that many beginners fall into without knowing. Therefore, it is essential to understand the various causes of a coin’s price to avoid this mistake.

Lack of Portfolio Diversification

Trading on one coin is a dangerous strategy that could cost you a lot of money. Though the returns are attractive, it is a huge mistake in cryptocurrency investment. Thus, you need to invest in multiple digital assets to diversify your portfolio. In case one coin drops, another one will increase, and you will enjoy a win-win situation. Experienced investors understand the importance of diversification, which is why most have over five digital wallets.

Inadequate Research

You must conduct extensive research to understand the market trend before investing in any coin. Though it is a cumbersome process, it is worth every penny. Eventually, you will become a skilled crypto researcher and better trader. Investing without adequate research is a blunder that can cost you the entire portfolio. Bad trades will become the order of the day, and you will make losses. Therefore, take your time to research to avoid making this mistake.

Emotional Trading

Investors who base their trading decisions on emotions often lose immensely. When you place a trade and lose several times, log out of your crypto account and relax. Take a breath and avoid trading because of anger. If you try to recover the loss, you will end up losing more money. Therefore, trade wisely and know when to stop when you have bad trades. Patience is a key factor when you want to get massive returns.

Falling for the Media

You will fail miserably if you follow media propaganda relating to cryptocurrencies. Sometimes, news websites may release frightening information that may regulate your trading decisions. Fake information may result in losses since the owners are out to generate traffic on their sites and gain followers.

You will learn to avoid these mistakes once you understand the foundation and concept behind cryptocurrencies. Market predictions, technical analysis, and other essential factors determine the best trading decisions. It is imperative to read widely and study the market trends that will impact your investment portfolio positively. Although you may make many mistakes before becoming a pro-investor, it is part of growing in the crypto world. Therefore, learn to identify trading mistakes and invest wisely without making significant losses.

