Mood Media Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring and Emerges from Chapter 11

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mood Media, the world’s leading on-premise and connected media solutions company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience, today announced that it has successfully emerged from Chapter 11 following an extremely expedited court-supervised process with a stronger balance sheet and the financial flexibility to drive its long-term success.

Mood Media is moving forward as a global media solutions provider that offers the next generation of engaging Customer Experiences. Leveraging its proprietary “Harmony” technology platform to offer end-to-end content-first media solutions, the Company will power clients’ in-store and on-premise brands. The Company is realigning its teams, building new solutions, and changing the way it engages with clients in order to better meet their needs and deliver the highest level of client success.

“ Having completed our financial restructuring incredibly quickly, we now have the financial flexibility to focus more of our resources on reimagining our business so we can best serve our clients,” said David Hoodis, Chief Executive Officer of Mood Media. “ Building on our 86-plus years of embracing change, we are putting in place enhanced processes, structures, and tools that can make a real and lasting impact as we move forward as a more client-centric organization. We are excited about our future and look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks about how we will engage with our clients in new ways, help them grow their business and elevate the Customer Experience.”

Mr. Hoodis continued, “ We appreciate the support of our clients and our business partners throughout our financial restructuring process. We look forward to continuing to work closely with them as their businesses reopen and as their customers and employees return to their stores. I want to thank our financial stakeholders, whose confidence in our business enabled us to complete our restructuring on a fully consensual and extremely expedited basis. Finally, and most importantly, I want to thank the Mood Team for their creativity and strident commitment to serving our clients.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Mood Media, PJ SOLOMON acted as its investment banker, and Berkeley Research Group, LLC acted as its financial advisor. Working with the leadership team, these advisors ensured that Mood Media obtained Court approval of its prepackaged plan of reorganization in less than 24 hours and emerged from Chapter 11 shortly thereafter, which has been instrumental in preserving the Company’s relationships with key stakeholders and will further help position the Company for future success.

About Mood Media



Mood Media is the world’s leading on-premise and connected media solutions company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience. We create greater emotional connections between brands and consumers through the right combination of sight, sound, scent, social and systems solutions. We reach more than 150 million consumers each day through more than 400,000 subscriber locations in 100+ countries around the globe. Mood’s clients include businesses of all sizes and market sectors, from the world’s most recognized retailers and hotels to quick-service restaurants, local banks and thousands of small businesses. For more details: www.moodmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” related to future events. Forward-looking statements contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “may,” “will,” “would,” or “target.” Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs, assumptions and estimates and may include, for example, statements regarding our pursuing protection under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (the “Chapter 11 Cases”), the Company’s ability to complete the restructuring and its ability to continue operating in the ordinary course while the Chapter 11 Cases are pending. These statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties regarding the Company’s ability to successfully complete a restructuring under Chapter 11, including: consummation of the restructuring; potential adverse effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company’s liquidity and results of operations; the Company’s ability to obtain timely approval by the bankruptcy court with respect to the motions filed in the Chapter 11 Cases; objections to the Company’s recapitalization process or other pleadings filed that could protract the Chapter 11 Cases; employee attrition and the Company’s ability to retain senior management and other key personnel due to the distractions and uncertainties; the Company’s ability to comply with financing arrangements; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties and regulatory authorities as a result of the Chapter 11 Cases; the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company and on the interests of various constituents, including holders of the Company’s common stock; the bankruptcy court’s rulings in the Chapter 11 Cases, including the approvals of the terms and conditions of the restructuring and the outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases generally; the length of time that the Company will operate under Chapter 11 protection and the continued availability of operating capital during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases; risks associated with third party motions in the Chapter 11 Cases, which may interfere with the Company’s ability to consummate the restructuring or an alternative restructuring transaction; increased administrative and legal costs related to the Chapter 11 process; potential delays in the Chapter 11 process due to the effects of the COVID-19 virus; and other litigation and inherent risks involved in a bankruptcy process. Forward-looking statements are also subject to the risk factors and cautionary language described from time to time in the reports the Company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements and does not undertake to do so.

