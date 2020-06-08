Ms. X : 5 Ways a Woman Can Arouse a Man Even After a Conflict

Conflicts happen in almost any relationship. Although, how you make up to your partner is really important. Usually, the best way for a woman is to make up with the help of sex. Normally, men like it and they forget about the fight after a refreshing session of sex. Although, when he is in bad mood, he might not be up for it. Thus, if you want to know how a woman can arouse a man even after a conflict, then read on.

Wear appropriate clothes

If you want to poke your man, then change in to a sexy lingerie or a body hugging ensemble. Men usually like seeing women in such type of clothes. Apart from that, you can wear your bra and G-string casually and move around the house. Silicone bra inserts are also known to bump up the breasts which men easily get aroused to. Try dusting around the house or carrying on with your work. This will surely catch his attention and he will definitely be aroused. Men like when you take them by surprise. Apart from that, you can also choose to change in front of them. This will also make them want you even after a conflict.

Tie him up

After you have had a conflict, give him some time then. Then wear a sexy lingerie and go towards him. Take control of him. Go and tie his hands and tell him sorry, if you want to. You can tie his hands loosely on the bed post above his head. Then, keep his head on the pillow and do some wild moves. You can even dance for him, if you want to. You need to understand that all men like to be dominated once in a while. He will surely be aroused for you. Also, you will get a high by seeing him wanting you more.

Ace a massage

Everyone loves a good massage. However, after you have had a conflict, you can go to patch things up with your man. Just go near him and try to massage his shoulders and back. You can casually kiss his neck while doing so. Just make sure to be gentle and sensuous. Your man will definitely get the cue and he will surely be interested in you after that. This is a very good way to patch up after a conflict. Slowly and gradually, you can also go down his chest and thighs. He will surely love it and forget about the conflict.

Dirty talk

You can break the ice after a conflict. Men also love a little bit of naughty talk. You can casually sit next to him and start teasing him for something. Try and remember your last dates and talk something about that. Also, while talking to him, casually bend down and give him a peek-a-boo of your breasts. Apart from that, you can just let your bra strap show a little. Then slowly start talking dirty to him. However, keep it subtle. He will surely be aroused in a bit. Also, within no time he will be on you and you might have a steaming sex session leaving your conflicts behind.

Wet pleasures

If he is going for a bath, then casually go after him. Men love making out in shower. It is a sure shot way of making your man feel aroused. However, this might work only if he goes for a shower. Although, you can also go for a shower, and casually call him to give your towel. When he does, just pull him inside and take it further from there. You can also just apply soap on his body and work up the lather. This will definitely get him in the mood.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

