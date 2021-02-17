Feeling a bit lonely or bored? Cam chat sites can open up an entire world of possibilities, all from your favourite armchair.

Most of our leisure time nowadays is spent online. While it’s a trend that definitely started years ago, thanks to global lockdowns and ever-increasing technological ease and access– most of our downtime revolves around downloading. At our fingertips we have games, social networks, movies, music… It allows us to create communities of friends and peers, spending our time chatting and sharing moments, talking about car restoration, plant care, cooking. With the creation of pages, apps, and games, tailor-built to open our horizons, reach every corner of the planet, and to amplify our social circles beyond anything we could have imagined little over a decade ago. Creating a varied space for play, work, and yes, sexuality. Each with an inbuilt ability to surprise us by the versatility of their use and the limits they manage to keep breaking.

While we may be most familiar with big names like Facebook, social platforms aren’t just relegated to the hum-drum newsfeeds of people you went to high school with (and are trying desperately to avoid) or your grandparents. There is a veritable constellation of social apps that meet the needs of just about anyone. From cafe chat apps, to dating, to even bandage communities. Whatever it is you’re looking for, there’s probably a social platform that fills that need. Even if it’s just the humble cam chat. “Cam chat sites are incredibly popular now, but they’ve been around longer than Facebook in some instances.” Say the living, breathing, human cam chat encyclopedias as RecommendedCams.com, “For a long time, they were just frequented by a very niche audience, but now, that seems to be changing.”

The Rise of Cam Chat Sites

When you stop and think about ‘webcam sites’, you probably either conjure up a two-hour snooze-fest on Zoom discussing marketing tactics, or something quite the opposite: cam girls. If it is indeed cam girls that spring to the forefront of your consciousness, you’ve probably either visited a few cam chat sites, or have some degree of curiosity about them. While these sites definitely cater to the sexual desires of their users, that’s not all they do. Many cam chat websites don’t just focus on raw porn, but instead offer genuine interaction between parties. Creating genuine relationships from intimate and personal conversation.

Sure, you can definitely pay to see an unthinkably hot chick, run around in her underwear, seductively dance or strip, or play with her massive purple vibe– but there’s more. If there wasn’t, people would probably just head to their nearest free porn stream. Cam chats sites focus not only on our sexual needs, but also our social needs. Making them a safe haven for anyone who wants to feel more involved in their personal brand of sexuality. You could consider most cam sites like an online strip club– sure you get to see some incredible flesh, but there’s some excellent conversation to be had too. Models gleefully host users in a virtual paradise, where quality matters more than quantity. Quality experience, quality customers.

Loneliness, which afflicts the population more and more every day, is the main reason why so many people seek out cam chat services. Which is nothing to be ashamed of in this digital day and age. As the internet takes us further into the fray of the world, it can also feel like it removes us at the same time. And the proof is in the pudding, as interaction with these types of platforms have seen a staggering 37% monthly increase in viewership. And that’s not just time spent engaging in erotic activity– but time spent talking.

Why We Use Cam Chat Sites

Outside of just being allowed to spend time with someone we’re interested in, cam chat sites offer a peek into a world we would otherwise never see. Many models live-stream from their homes, bedrooms, or dungeons, but they’re not actually stuck there. Some will film from outdoor locations, like parks, cafes, shopping malls. Possibly even parties with several other models. So it’s less like flipping on PornHub, and more like getting a sexually charged, interactive tour of places you’ve never been, with women you’d otherwise have no chance with.

Access is available to almost anyone, requiring only an internet connected device of your choice, and a little spending money. Some sites even allow users to share cams with the performers, which definitely beats video chatting with your boss. You can browse hundreds of available models, get to know their schedules, stick with your favorites, or interact with a new partner every day. The possibilities of who, what, where, and when are entirely in your control.

And that’s not the only thing users can control. With certain feeds, models allow you to become the producer and the director– selecting which toys are used, how they are used, what outfits your model wears, and so much more. Thus, creating a feedback loop between the viewer and the models, who seek to be part of something bigger than themselves. Creating a situation where users and models alike feel cared about and each getting something out of the experience.

Allowing each party to indulge in something that is enticing and real. Without the consequences and risks of face-to face meet ups and without the overdone and impersonal feeling of porn. Being used by both men and women alike, and even couples. Cam chat sites have evolved into something that perfectly fits into our lives and as far as we can tell, as our needs change, cam chat sites will too.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

