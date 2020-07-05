Ms. X : Is Spanking an Art which all Men Can’t Do?

Spanking is an act which involves hitting the buttocks. If done properly, it can enhance pleasure and make sex more interesting. It reminds me of the movie – The Secretary, where the woman gets so much pleasure from being naughty and spanked. People who indulge in BDSM often use spanking as a means to pain and pleasure. Some women like being spanked and they don’t have to like BDSM for it. Women love it when someone spanks them, especially if they are naked and in a passionate embrace.

However, not all men are aware of or practised in the art of spanking. Spanking is done to elicit pain, like when you are disciplining children. However, during sexual activities, if spanking isn’t done right, it can give only pain and not pleasure. In my experience, not all men can spank well. And if they don’t know how to do it yet give it to you, the experience may not be the most pleasurable. Instead, it will feel like an act that you just want to get over with.

Spanking done right can aid women in orgasming. For example, some women like being fingered and then spanked. This just turns them on. The act of spanking must be done carefully, so that it adds a bit of sting, some sound and a whole lot of pleasure. Here are some tips that men can use to get comfortable with spanking.

Know the different positions that your partner or the women likes. She may like being spanked in the “over the knee” position or over a bench. Let her decide what she likes best and what you feel is the best.

Come up with a safe word that would tell you to stop. Especially if you are trying it for the first time, then a safe word is a necessity as you may unwillingly hurt your partner.

Understand that when you are using your hands to spank, the palm is the fleshier part and can create a loud noise. The fingers are the parts that add the sting to a smack.

Do pay attention to aftercare. You may need to rub the region being spanked to monitor bruising and also in reducing the pain if it is too much.

Four areas of the butt can be smacked – near the hips, near the back, the middle and the cheek underside. Some women, prefer the cheek underside as its closest to the vagina and it makes them horny. Understand what the woman like and go with that.

Men must remember that spanking could be foreplay or used as an aid to orgasm. So spanking while making out is a good way to begin a sex session. While spanking and fingering the woman is ensuring she gets to orgasm faster. Spanking can be an intimate and sensual act if done right and it can make your night all the more exciting. If you are going at it doggy style, even then you can play with the ass and slap it. There is a fine line between pain and pleasure and you must find it before you delve into spanking.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

