As sex becomes more mainstream and people find enjoyment through various platforms, erotica stories have also gained popularity. With the availability of the internet more freely, the consumption of sex products has increased due to easy access. Be it porn, sex toys or erotica, all of them can be accessed by simply logging in with an internet connection. Today, every business and portals are available online. Erotica includes sexy stories and it is for readers who enjoy spicy, sexy stories. Erotic books with soft porn, such as Mills and Boone has been available, but with stories moving online, it is so much easier to read them. All you need is a PC, laptop or mobile with internet and you are ready to view them. Here is a list of the top five erotic story sites that allow you to read erotic literature.

Literotica





Literotica is a known erotica site and claims to have 100% original sex stories. They get original content because they hold story contests and many amateur authors apply with them. They not only have written stories but images and audios as well. A cam site, adult movies and erotic chat are also offered by the site. The stories are varied and cover topics such as toys, transgender, gay, voyeur etc., to name a few. You will find exciting stories on different topics that match your tastes.

Eroticatale

Eroticatale.com offers free sex stories from different sex categories. From straight, sweet stories to more risqué areas such as anal, bdsm, shemale and hookup stories are published by them. The content is fresh and engaging and is sure to leave the readers excited. The stories are original and aren’t copied from anywhere which ensure that they get organic traffic. They also have a sex wish list feature where one can submit their dirty naughty sex desires and get that published on the site.

Lushstories

Lushstories offer sex stories, sexy profiles and images. If you want to read something spicy and hot then checkout this site. Easily available, Lushstories offer erotic stories on different categories. The authors connect with the audience with realistic stories and you may be able to relate to themwhile satisfying your needs.

Eroticastory

Eroticastory.ca stands up to its name and offers a varied collection of erotica stories. Right from affairs to virgin stories and mature sex stories, eroticastory has a good collection to satisfy your needs. The stories are explicit and exciting, offering unique erotic stories for readers who are looking for sexual stimulation.

Frolicme.com

This website has a great collection of short erotic stories and each of them is accompanied by an image to spur your imagination. Each story adds an element of naughtiness and surprise so that when you read them, you get what you want. They also have sex toys, films, audios and a magazine covering erotic content. It is one of the interesting erotic story sites if you are looking for erotic stories and is easy to navigate as well.

