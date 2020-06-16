Ms. X : Why are Men so Obsessed about Cum in the Mouth?

Sex is accepted and practised in many forms and different people like things differently. Vanilla sex is just the missionary position wherein a man penetrates a woman in her vagina and lies over her as they have sex. But many have different desires or kinks that make them feel good. Men in particular are found to like cumming in a woman’s mouth. I don’t know about all men, but all whom I have dated or sexted did talk about releasing their semen in a woman’s mouth. I also spoke to some women, friends from all over the world, girls who have experienced casual dating or dated different guys. So, what is it with men and their obsession about cum in the mouth? We explore here.

Porn

Porn films have been around for ages now and often couples, men or women try to emulate whatever is shown onscreen. Porn films have propagated how men like fucking a woman’s mouth and it is enjoyed by men a lot. Do women enjoy it? I know most women like giving a blowjob, but they don’t often allow men to cum in their mouth. It tastes a lot like salty cough syrup. But men feel good, powerful I guess in that position and porn films depict pleasure. So, I guess this could be one reason.

Excitement

Another reason for this, I feel, could be excitement. The act is very intimate and dirty, kinky in a way which could be a trigger for further excitement and eventual orgasm. Men could feel that this intimate act of pushing his penis in a woman’s mouth would give him pleasure and an orgasm. The very act of releasing that semen could further excite them. It could be like marking a woman maybe? It is a proof of the man’s sexual satisfaction and looking at that could be making the man happy.

Close to real thing

Another reason for this could be that it is close or similar to penetrative sex. When a man gets a blowjob, his penis is sucked on by a woman and she can tighten her mouth around his cock. The feeling is quite similar to when the man inserts his penis into a vagina. The friction and the suction are similar. So, before they can get to the main act, a blowjob and the image of cum in his partner’s mouth could act as a sexual trigger for further action.

Intimacy

For women, it is also about intimacy. About taking the cock inside and holding him there as he cums, as he feels good. Sometimes, couples cannot have penetrative sex so women can’t hold them close through the vagina, but she can do it with her mouth. This can bring couples closer.

Cumming in the mouth could be the ultimate sexual fantasy for men. In different parts of the world, aussie dating or american dating, this is a form of oral sex and acts as a stimulation for the final round.Now that you know that men absolutely love the idea of cumming in a woman’s mouth, here are some quick tips on oral sex.

Try talking about it beforehand and get to know his likes and dislikes.

Talk with him as you are working on his penis to understand his erogenous zones and the things he likes.

Use your hands and mouth. Just the mouth may create some pleasure, but adding hands can do wonders. You could suck on the tip and rub the remaining penis with your hands. Or if you are deep throating then massage the balls or his ass for increased pleasure.

Lubrication is important in oral sex for men. Do not try to rub him dry as it may lead to discomfort.

And lastly, ladies if you don’t want to swallow cum then just let it fall out of your mouth. Spit it out later if you still have the cum in the mouth. This also works!

