INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















MTV EMAs 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free. The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards are broadcasting performances from all over the world this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It all starts Sunday, November 8 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Live Stream: Watch MTV EMAs 2020 Online here

Watch MTV EMAs 2020 online – time, date and guests UK

2020 MTV EMAs are on their way – here’s how to watch, who’s hosting who’s performing.

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards take place on November 8.

Due to the current pandemic, the awards will be filmed in a variety of locations across Europe.

How to watch the MTV EMAs online

The MTV EMAs 2020 start with a special pre-show at 7PM on MTV before the awards start at 8PM UK time.

You can watch the MTV EMAs live online via MTVEMA here.

You can also watch MTV UK live via NOW TV or the MTV UK Play app.

The awards will also be repeated later tonight at 10PM on Channel 5.

2020 EMAs host

Little Mix – consisting of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – are to host the show.

They said: “What an honour! To present the MTV EMA’s is a dream, it’s such a special event. Posted November 8, 2020 18:30 by Josh Darvill mtv emas watch online Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

2020 MTV EMAs are on their way – here’s how to watch, who’s hosting who’s performing.

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards take place on November 8. Advertisements

Due to the current pandemic, the awards will be filmed in a variety of locations across Europe.

How to watch the MTV EMAs online

The MTV EMAs 2020 start with a special pre-show at 7PM on MTV before the awards start at 8PM UK time.

You can watch the MTV EMAs live online via MTVEMA here.

You can also watch MTV UK live via NOW TV or the MTV UK Play app.

The awards will also be repeated later tonight at 10PM on Channel 5. 2020 EMAs host

Little Mix – consisting of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – are to host the show.

They said: “What an honour! To present the MTV EMA’s is a dream, it’s such a special event. Advertisements

“We’ve always loved watching the spectacular performances and seeing who everyone has voted to win. This year we’ll also be performing our new single Sweet Melody, our second EMA performance. The show will go on and we can’t wait.”

Due to illness, Jesy will miss the show.

Who’s performing at the EMAs?

Alongside Little Mix, who will be singing their new single Sweet Melody, a number of other guest performers have been announced.

Confirmed to be performing are Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat and David Guetta.

They’re joined by Zara Larsson, DaBaby, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow, Karol G and YUNGBLUD.

MTV EMAs 2020 nominations

Best Video Billie Eilish – everything i wanted Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin Bieber Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me Taylor Swift – The Man The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist Dua Lipa Harry Styles Justin Bieber Lady Gaga Miley Cyrus The Weeknd

Best Song BTS – Dynamite DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me Roddy Ricch – The Box The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop BTS Dua Lipa Harry Styles Justin Bieber Katy Perry Lady Gaga Little Mix

Best Group 5 Seconds of Summer BLACKPINK BTS Chloe x Halle CNCO Little Mix

Best New BENEE DaBaby Doja Cat Jack Harlow Roddy Ricch YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans Ariana Grande BLACKPINK BTS Justin Bieber Lady Gaga Taylor Swift

Best Latin Anuel AA Bad Bunny J Balvin Karol G Maluma Ozuna

https://theinscribermag.com/mtv-emas-2020-streams-reddit-watch-mtv-europe-music-awards-online-tv-channels-full-shows/

Best Rock Coldplay Green Day Liam Gallagher Pearl Jam Tame Impala The Killers

Best Hip Hop Cardi B DaBaby Drake Eminem Megan Thee Stallion Roddy Ricch Travis Scott

Best Electronic Calvin Harris David Guetta Kygo Marshmello Martin Garrix The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative blackbear FKA twigs Hayley Williams Machine Gun Kelly The 1975 twenty one pilots

Video for Good Anderson .Paak – Lockdown David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love Demi Lovato – I Love Me H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe Jorja Smith – By Any Means Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push AJ Mitchell Ashnikko BENEE Brockhampton Conan Gray Doja Cat Georgia Jack Harlow Lil Tecca Tate McRae Wallows YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World Little Mix – UNCancelled Maluma – Papi Juancho Live Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

