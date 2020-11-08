MTV EMAs 2020 Streams Reddit: Watch MTV Europe Music Awards Online, TV Channels, Full shows

MTV EMAs 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free. The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards are broadcasting performances from all over the world this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It all starts Sunday, November 8 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
Watch MTV EMAs 2020 online – time, date and guests UK
2020 MTV EMAs are on their way – here’s how to watch, who’s hosting who’s performing.
The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards take place on November 8.
Due to the current pandemic, the awards will be filmed in a variety of locations across Europe.
How to watch the MTV EMAs online
The MTV EMAs 2020 start with a special pre-show at 7PM on MTV before the awards start at 8PM UK time.
You can watch the MTV EMAs live online via MTVEMA here.
You can also watch MTV UK live via NOW TV or the MTV UK Play app.
The awards will also be repeated later tonight at 10PM on Channel 5.
2020 EMAs host
Little Mix – consisting of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – are to host the show.
They said: “What an honour! To present the MTV EMA’s is a dream, it’s such a special event.
Posted November 8, 2020 18:30 by Josh Darvill
mtv emas watch online
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
2020 MTV EMAs are on their way – here’s how to watch, who’s hosting who’s performing.
The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards take place on November 8.
Advertisements
Due to the current pandemic, the awards will be filmed in a variety of locations across Europe.
How to watch the MTV EMAs online
The MTV EMAs 2020 start with a special pre-show at 7PM on MTV before the awards start at 8PM UK time.
You can watch the MTV EMAs live online via MTVEMA here.
You can also watch MTV UK live via NOW TV or the MTV UK Play app.
The awards will also be repeated later tonight at 10PM on Channel 5.
2020 EMAs host
Little Mix – consisting of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – are to host the show.
They said: “What an honour! To present the MTV EMA’s is a dream, it’s such a special event.
Advertisements
“We’ve always loved watching the spectacular performances and seeing who everyone has voted to win. This year we’ll also be performing our new single Sweet Melody, our second EMA performance. The show will go on and we can’t wait.”
Due to illness, Jesy will miss the show.
Who’s performing at the EMAs?
Alongside Little Mix, who will be singing their new single Sweet Melody, a number of other guest performers have been announced.
Confirmed to be performing are Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat and David Guetta.
They’re joined by Zara Larsson, DaBaby, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow, Karol G and YUNGBLUD.
MTV EMAs 2020 nominations
Best Video
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin Bieber
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
Demi Lovato – I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD
Best Virtual Live
BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards
Facebook Comments