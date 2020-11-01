New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills Live Streaming Reddit FREE watch 2020 NFL Week 8

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















NFL Patriots vs Bills LiveStream Reddit: Watch NFL week 8 game. The New England Patriots Face Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET at Bills Stadium. The Bills are on the rise with a 5-2 record while the Patriots are really struggling at 2-4.

The Patriots (2-4), finding themselves off to their worst start since 2000, are 2.5 games behind the Bills (5-2) in the AFC East. They’ve only lost this division once since 2003, and even then, they held the same record as the Dolphins at 11-5 in 2009 when Tom Brady missed all but the season opener.

Gilmore missing the game makes the importance of cornerback JC Jackson even higher for the Pats. The No. 2 CB on the Patriots defense, along with Gilmore, was listed as questionable on Friday with his own knee injury.

Patriots vs Bills Game Preview

It’s not just that the team has lost three straight and four in the last five, it’s that the passing game is non-existent, the rushing attack hasn’t made up for it, and Cam Newton has been absolutely awful.

Match Schedules:

Competition: NFL Week 8

Competitor: Bills vs Patriots

Time: 2 PM ET

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2020

Location: Bills Stadium

