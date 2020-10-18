New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos Live Stream Free Reddit NFL Sunday Night Football Online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Patriots vs. Broncos: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time. The Denver Broncos (1-3) will go on the road to face the New England Patriots (2-2) in Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11:00 a.m. MT.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game for CBS with Laura Rutledge reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will air in English locally on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM and The Fox 103.5 FM. The contest will air on Spanish on KNRV 1150 AM.

This game was originally scheduled to be played in Week 5 but it was rescheduled because the Patriots had multiple cases of COVID-19. New England is considered a 10-point betting favorite against the Broncos.

Denver leads the all-time series against New England 26-22 but the Patriots have won six of their last seven contests against the Broncos. Denver hasn’t won in Foxborough since the 2006 season.

Who’s Playing

Denver @ New England

Current Records: Denver 1-3; New England 2-2

What to Know

The Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Broncos should still be riding high after a victory, while New England will be looking to right the ship.

Denver had a touchdown and change to spare in a 37-28 win over the New York Jets two weeks ago. Denver can attribute much of their success to RB Melvin Gordon, who rushed for two TDs and 107 yards on 23 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gordon has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Gordon’s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Denver’s defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed New York’s offensive line to sack the QB six times for a loss of 54 yards. The heavy lifting was done by ILB Josey Jewell and OLB Bradley Chubb, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, the game between the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago was not particularly close, with New England falling 26-10. No one had a standout game offensively for New England, but they got scores from WR N’Keal Harry and QB Jarrett Stidham.

Denver is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They hadn’t treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 3-1 record against the spread.

Denver is now 1-3 while New England sits at 2-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Broncos are fourth worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 306.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Denver, New England comes into the matchup boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at seven.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium — Foxboro,, Massachusetts

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England and Denver both have two wins in their last four games.

Nov 12, 2017 – New England 41 vs. Denver 16

Dec 18, 2016 – New England 16 vs. Denver 3

Jan 24, 2016 – Denver 20 vs. New England 18

Nov 29, 2015 – Denver 30 vs. New England 24

